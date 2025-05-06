Tamil Nadu CM Urges Union Minister To Ensure Fishermen's Security And Retrieve 229 Boats From Sri Lanka

Chennai: In a letter addressed to the External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, raised serious concerns regarding the security of Indian fishermen and the increasing number of attacks by Sri Lankan nationals. The letter emphasised the urgent need to prevent further attacks and to stop the scuttling of fishing boats apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities.

The letter begins by highlighting the distress caused to coastal communities in Tamil Nadu due to repeated attacks on Indian fishermen. Notably, on May 2, 23 fishermen from Nagapattinam district and their five country boats were attacked at sea by unidentified Sri Lankan nationals. The attackers seized crucial equipment, including GPS devices, mobile phones, fishing nets, engine parts and personal belongings like gold and silver jewellery.

Chief Minister Stalin called on the Union Government to urgently intervene with the authorities in India and Sri Lanka to ensure that such attacks, which threaten both the lives and livelihoods of Indian fishermen, do not recur.

Additionally, the letter addresses the Sri Lankan government’s plan to scuttle 34 Indian boats confiscated in 2022 and 2023 as part of an artificial reef project. CM Stalin urged the Government of India to convince Sri Lanka not to proceed with scuttling these boats and to work toward their return to the fishermen.

In another pressing matter, the letter brings attention to the 229 Tamil Nadu fishing boats currently in Sri Lankan custody. The Tamil Nadu Government had previously sent a proposal for the repatriation of 12 boats released by Sri Lankan courts and for the clearance of 14 salvage boats, along with 101 fishermen, to facilitate the recovery of these vessels. The Chief Minister urged the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite this process.

CM Stalin concluded by urging the Union Minister to take all necessary steps to secure the safety of Indian fishermen and ensure the return of the 229 seized boats, as well as to prevent future attacks and the scuttling of apprehended vessels.