Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Visits Offices Of Tech Giants In US, Secures Investments Of Over 900 Crore Rupees

San Francisco (United States): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft in San Francisco and discussed "various opportunities and exciting partnerships" with these tech companies.

"An awe-inspiring visit to the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft. Discussed various opportunities and exciting partnerships. Determined to strengthen these partnerships and make Tamil Nadu one of the foremost growth engines of Asia!," CM Stalin posted on X on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is leading a high-level official delegation to the USA, as part of an ambitious goal to transform the state into a USD one trillion economy by 2030. During his visit, Stalin is engaging with major US-based companies to discuss potential investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

On Friday, the Chief Minister announced that on the first day of his visit, the state had secured investments exceeding Rs 900 crores at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Chengalpattu, paving the way for 4,100 new jobs in multiple sectors.

In his post on X MK Stalin said, "Nokia - Rs 450 crore, 100 jobs, PayPal - 1,000 jobs, Yield Engineering Systems - Rs 150 crore, 300 jobs; Microchip - Rs 250 crore, 1,500 jobs; Infinx - Rs 50 crore, 700 jobs; applied Materials - 500 jobs. With two more weeks ahead, we continue to intensify this momentum and attract more investors to Tamil Nadu, propelling our march towards a trillion-dollar economy."

Speaking at the San Francisco Investment Conclave, the Tamil Nadu CM highlighted the state's economic achievements, including its status as India's second-largest economic state, its high rate of urbanization, and notable accomplishments in education.

The Tamil Nadu government signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with several investors, including Nokia, PayPal, Microchip, and Yield Engineering Systems during CM MK Stalin's visit.

These agreements were signed by Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state government's investment promotion agency, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa. As per the agreements, Nokia will establish a new Research and Development Centre in Tamil Nadu for Rs 450 crore, generating 100 jobs and PayPal will set up an Advanced Development Centre in Chennai, creating 1,000 jobs. Microchip will establish a new Research and Development Centre for semiconductor technology in Semmancherry, Chennai, for Rs 250 crore, generating 1,500 jobs.

Yield Engineering Systems will set up a product development and manufacturing facility for semiconductor equipment in Sulur, Coimbatore, for Rs 150 crore, generating 300 jobs.

MK Stalin will hold discussions with representatives from US-based companies in Chicago on September 2, and urge them to invest in Tamil Nadu. During his trip, he would meet the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.

The Tamil Nadu CM's foreign trip is seen as an important step towards realizing the dream of achieving a trillion-dollar economic growth in the state. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will return to Chennai via Dubai on September 14 at 8.15 am on an Emirates Airlines Passenger flight after completing his visit to America. (With inputs from agencies)