Insult To Tamil Nadu Assembly, Blow To Federalism: Stalin Slams Centre For Rejecting NEET Exemption Bill

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly criticised the BJP-led Central government for once again rejecting the bill to exclude the state from the purview of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses and instead allow Class XII marks.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin highlighted the state's longstanding tradition of excelling in medical education. He pointed out that the state had a fair and inclusive admission process based on Class XII marks, ensuring equal opportunities for students from all backgrounds. This system, introduced by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, helped produce top-quality medical professionals and ensured healthcare access across rural and urban areas, he said.

Stalin alleged that NEET has severely impacted the socially and economically disadvantaged students, particularly those from rural areas who cannot afford expensive coaching classes. The exam, he said, disproportionately benefits urban students with better access to resources, making medical education increasingly out of reach for underprivileged students.

To address this issue, the Tamil Nadu government formed a high-level committee led by retired Justice AK Rajan, which concluded that NEET was detrimental to social justice. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the state assembly unanimously passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill in 2021, seeking exemption from NEET. After prolonged delays, the Governor finally forwarded it to the President for approval.

Despite the state providing detailed clarifications to multiple Union Ministries, the central government has rejected the bill, Stalin said condemning the Centre's action as an insult to Tamil Nadu’s elected Assembly and a blow to federalism. He said that the fight against NEET was far from over and legal experts would be consulted to explore the next course of action.

This apart, he also announced a meeting with all legislative party leaders on April 9 to discuss the state’s next steps. Reaffirming his commitment to students and parents, Stalin assured that the Tamil Nadu government would take all necessary legal measures to ensure fair access to medical education.

Last year, Tamil Nadu Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to scrap NEET and allow admission on class XII board marks. Also, West Bengal had passed a resolution on same lines opposing NEET-UG, calling it a major education scam.