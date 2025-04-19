ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Launches New Scheme For Artisans As Alternative To Centre’s Vishwakarma Scheme

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday stated that the state ranks third in India in terms of the number of small, micro and medium enterprises. He was speaking at a launching event for the Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam (or Kalaignar Craft Scheme) organised by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department at the Sekkizhar Government Boys' Higher Secondary School premises in Kanchipuram district.

“This scheme will establish social justice, equal justice, human justice and human rights justice, unlike the Centre’s 'Vishvakarma Scheme’ launched in 2023,” Stalin said. “If a person wants to benefit under that scheme, the condition has been that the applicant should do the same profession that his family has been doing for a long time,” he said.

Stalin claimed that Tamil Nadu strongly opposed the Vishvakarma Scheme, as it allegedly openly promotes caste discrimination and clannishness. “I was deeply shocked and pained to see that the minimum age for applicants to this scheme was set at 18,” he said.

“A government must bring back students who drop out of school, not expel them from school, and that too to say that they should only pursue the family business,” he stated.

“In our Dravidian model government, we ensure that everyone who completes school education goes to higher education through schemes like Pudumaippen and Tamilputtalvan,” Stalin said. “We, in the ‘Naan Mukulvan’ scheme, provide the necessary skill training to face the future world and think that our children should work in high positions in big, big companies. But what does the BJP think? It thinks that by providing training in the family business, they should not see the outside world.”