ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Launches Anbu Karangal Scheme To Support Education Of Orphaned Children

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched the Anbu Karangal Scheme, which provides Rs 2,000 per month to children who have lost their parents.

Stalin launched the scheme at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, on behalf of the Social Welfare and Women's Rights Department and distributed identity cards to the beneficiaries.

The initiative falls under the broader Thayumanavar scheme, designed by the state government to identify families living in extreme poverty and provide them with targeted assistance to improve their standard of living.

Speaking at the event, CM Stalin said that creating a resilient Tamil Nadu requires investing in the education and holistic development of the next generation, particularly those deprived of parental care and family support.

Apart from the monthly financial aid, the DMK government has announced that eligible children completing Class 12 will be supported in pursuing college education and relevant skill development programmes.