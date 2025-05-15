ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Inaugurates Ooty Flower Show: A Palace Decorated By 1.3 Lakhs Flowers Captivates Visitors

This year, a majestic palace measuring 70 feet long and 20 feet tall was designed and displayed with 130,000 flowers.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2025 at 8:57 PM IST

Nilgiris: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the 127th Flower Show in Ooty. On the occasion, he sat on a throne decorated with about 15,000 roses and took a photograph with his wife, Durga, and niece, Poonkuzhali.

The state’s horticulture department is organising various exhibitions to encourage tourists who come to admire the beauty of the Nilgiris during the summer. This year, the 127th Flower Show is being held at the Ooty Government Botanical Gardens from May 15 to May 25.

CM admires the flower exhibition.

During the inaugural ceremony, the CM praised the organising department for putting up a great show. He was also mesmerised by the throne decorated with about 15,000 roses as he captured the moment with his wife and other relatives.

Stalin also took a photograph with state ministers M R K Panneerselvam, M P Saminathan, DMK MP Andimuthu Raja and others.

Special features of the Ooty Flower Exhibition

As a highlight of the 127th Flower Exhibition (Royal Theme), a grand palace measuring 70 feet long and 20 feet tall has been designed and displayed with 130,000 flowers this year to showcase the lifestyles of ancient Tamil kings and to attract children.

In addition, an ancient palace measuring 75 feet long and 25 feet tall has been realistically designed and displayed with two lakh flowers of varieties, including roses, marigolds, etc. In addition, an 8-foot-tall Annapakshi (bird) has been set up with 50,400 marigold flowers to attract visitors.

Similarly, a 35-foot wide, 40-foot tall floral dam (Kallanai Dam) is designed with 4,000 flower pots and 35,000 marigolds and roses.

Designs such as cannons, elephants, thrones, swings, musical instruments and tigers decorated with flowers have been displayed in various parts of the park this year to attract visitors.

