ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Inaugurates Ooty Flower Show: A Palace Decorated By 1.3 Lakhs Flowers Captivates Visitors

Nilgiris: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the 127th Flower Show in Ooty. On the occasion, he sat on a throne decorated with about 15,000 roses and took a photograph with his wife, Durga, and niece, Poonkuzhali.

The state’s horticulture department is organising various exhibitions to encourage tourists who come to admire the beauty of the Nilgiris during the summer. This year, the 127th Flower Show is being held at the Ooty Government Botanical Gardens from May 15 to May 25.

CM admires the flower exhibition.

During the inaugural ceremony, the CM praised the organising department for putting up a great show. He was also mesmerised by the throne decorated with about 15,000 roses as he captured the moment with his wife and other relatives.

Stalin also took a photograph with state ministers M R K Panneerselvam, M P Saminathan, DMK MP Andimuthu Raja and others.