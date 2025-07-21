Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Hospitalised After Mild Giddiness; Trip To Western Pockets Put Off

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M K Stalin was admitted to a private hospital here on Monday. He reportedly developed 'mild giddiness' during his morning walk, the hospital sources said.
State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan visited the CM at the hospital.
Speaking to the media, the senior minister said his cabinet boss was "recovering well".
"The Chief Minister is alright now. He will return home soon," he told the posse of reporters waiting outside Apollo Hospital.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was among those who visited his father at the hospital.
According to the hospital, the CM reported mild giddiness when he went for his routine morning walk. He has since been admitted to the Apollo Hospital here at Greams Road for evaluation of his symptoms.
"Necessary diagnostic tests are being done," a statement issued by the hospital's Director of Medical Services, Dr Anil B G.
"CM of Tamilnadu, Thiru @mkstalin avl, sending across warm wishes for your speedy recovery. Get well soon. Prayers for your good health.(sic)", actress and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar wrote on an X post.
Honorable CM of Tamilnadu, Thiru @mkstalin avl, sending across warm wishes for your speedy recovery. Get well soon. Prayers for your good health. 🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️#Stalin #speedyrecovery#getwellsoon#goodhealth pic.twitter.com/En8Zp1pPW6— KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) July 21, 2025
Minister for Tamil Development, Information & Publicity wrote in a post conveying that all the prior engagements the CM has planned for Tiruppur district on Tuesday have been postponed without assigning any date.
Similarly, DMK sources said they have postponed his other programmes in Pollachi and Coimbatore scheduled for July 22 and 23 have been postponed.
