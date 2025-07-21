ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: MK Stalin Hospitalised After Mild Giddiness; Trip To Western Pockets Put Off

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M K Stalin was admitted to a private hospital here on Monday. He reportedly developed 'mild giddiness' during his morning walk, the hospital sources said.

State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan visited the CM at the hospital.

Speaking to the media, the senior minister said his cabinet boss was "recovering well".

"The Chief Minister is alright now. He will return home soon," he told the posse of reporters waiting outside Apollo Hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was among those who visited his father at the hospital.