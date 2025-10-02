ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Condemns Release Of RSS Commemorative Coin, Says India Should Be Rescued From 'Pitiful State'

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Gandhi jayanthi, said that India is a secular country and Mahatma Gandhi sowed the basic philosophy for it.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Gandhi jayanthi, said that India is a secular country and Mahatma Gandhi sowed the basic philosophy for it.
amil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and others after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, in Chennai, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 2, 2025 at 3:22 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday condemned the release of special postage stamp and commemorative coin marking the centenary celebrations of RSS, and said India should be rescued from the "pitiful state" of celebrating an organisation, which shaped the thinking of a communal element who assassinated the Mahatma.

Paying floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi on his jayanthi here today, the Chief Minister said India is a secular country and Mahatma Gandhi sowed the basic philosophy for it.

“He is the power that will always provide us strength to face the seeds of hatred among the people and the divisive forces whenever they arise,” Stalin said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’.

“India should be rescued from the pitiful state where the one who is in charge of the country's leadership (Prime Minister) releases special postage stamps and commemorative coin on the centenary of the #RSS movement, which gave shape to the dreams of the communal leader who killed our Father of the Nation,” the Chief Minister said.

“This is the pledge that all the people of the country should take on Gandhiji's birth anniversary. #MahatmaGandhi,” Stalin said.

The Rs 100 coin released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Gandhi jayanthi, features a majestic image of Bharata Mata in Varada mudra, with a lion on the obverse. The members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are seen venerating her. The national emblem is depicted on the reverse.

Also Read

  1. 'Proud Swayamsevak' Amit Shah Lauds RSS For 'Nation-Building', Shaping Leaders
  2. Karur Stampede: Stalin Meets Families Of Victims, Orders Inquiry Under Retired Judge

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RSSMAHATMA GANDHI BIRTH ANNIVERSARYCM M K STALIN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.