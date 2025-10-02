ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Condemns Release Of RSS Commemorative Coin, Says India Should Be Rescued From 'Pitiful State'

amil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and others after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, in Chennai, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 ( PTI )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday condemned the release of special postage stamp and commemorative coin marking the centenary celebrations of RSS, and said India should be rescued from the "pitiful state" of celebrating an organisation, which shaped the thinking of a communal element who assassinated the Mahatma.

Paying floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi on his jayanthi here today, the Chief Minister said India is a secular country and Mahatma Gandhi sowed the basic philosophy for it.

“He is the power that will always provide us strength to face the seeds of hatred among the people and the divisive forces whenever they arise,” Stalin said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’.