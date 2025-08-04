CM Name & Picture In Welfare Schemes: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Tamil Nadu Govt's Plea Against HC Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine on August 6 an appeal by the DMK government in Tamil Nadu challenging the order passed by the Madras High Court, asking it not to use names and photographs of present and former chief ministers in welfare schemes.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the state government, argued against the high court order.

Rohatgi contended before the bench that the high court, by its interim order, restrained the use of names and portraits of the CM and former CMs in welfare schemes. He emphasized that it has been held by the top court that the name and pictures of the CM can be used in welfare schemes. After hearing brief submissions, the bench agreed to hear the plea on Wednesday.

On July 31, the Madras High Court restrained the state government from naming any new or rebranded public welfare schemes after living individuals. The high court had passed the order on a PIL filed by AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam.

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice Sunder Mohan. The high court had also barred the use of portraits of former chief ministers, ideological leaders, or any Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) insignia, emblem, or flag in advertisements promoting such schemes.

The petitioner moved the high court against the naming and promotion of the government’s public outreach programme titled ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ (With You, Stalin), alleging that it violated established norms.