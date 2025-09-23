Stalin Slams PM Modi’s GST Reform, Accuses Centre of Neglecting State Govts
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has raised objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments regarding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction.
In a series of posts on X, Stalin questioned the timing and motivations behind the GST reforms, stating that the suggestions for such measures had been made by opposition parties long ago.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indians can save Rs 2.5 lakh crore by reducing GST and increasing the income tax exemption limit. Isn't this what we, the opposition parties, have been insisting on from the beginning? If these measures had been taken eight years ago, Indian families would have saved many more crores of rupees by now?
Moreover, half of the tax reduction announced now is being done by the state governments. Since the Union government is hiding and refusing to appreciate this fact, it is my duty to point this out," Stalin wrote.
According to Stalin, the BJP government is refusing to give the states their fair share. For the sole reason of refusing to accept the imposition of Hindi, the funds that should be given to Tamil Nadu under the Integrated Education Scheme are being denied.
"When will this injustice end? India cannot develop by punishing the state governments that protect their rights and stand up for their people. Respect the federal ideology, release the appropriate funds, and give the people a fair share. "Give them what they want and let them benefit," he wrote in the post.
Earlier, in 2017, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented to ensure uniform taxation across the country. In this, taxes were levied under 4 brackets, namely 5, 12, 18, and 28. The price of many essential items increased significantly due to the imposition of GST. Opposition parties including the Congress opposed this.
However, despite all the opposition, the GST tax remained in force for the last eight years. In this context, in his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi announced that some reforms would be brought in the GST as a Diwali gift to the people of the country.
Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman issued an announcement on September 4 regarding which items would be exempted from tax and which items would have their taxes reduced.
Accordingly, he announced that the 4-tier tax has been reduced to 2 tiers and converted into two tiers of 5% and 18%. At the same time, he also announced that a 40% tax will be imposed on certain items, including high-end cars, tobacco, and cigarettes, under a special category. While this tax reform took effect yesterday, Prime Minister Modi, in his address to the nation the day before, had said that the GST tax reform is a sweet gift for the people of the country.
