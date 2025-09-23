ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Slams PM Modi’s GST Reform, Accuses Centre of Neglecting State Govts

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has raised objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments regarding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction.

In a series of posts on X, Stalin questioned the timing and motivations behind the GST reforms, stating that the suggestions for such measures had been made by opposition parties long ago.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indians can save Rs 2.5 lakh crore by reducing GST and increasing the income tax exemption limit. Isn't this what we, the opposition parties, have been insisting on from the beginning? If these measures had been taken eight years ago, Indian families would have saved many more crores of rupees by now?

Moreover, half of the tax reduction announced now is being done by the state governments. Since the Union government is hiding and refusing to appreciate this fact, it is my duty to point this out," Stalin wrote.

According to Stalin, the BJP government is refusing to give the states their fair share. For the sole reason of refusing to accept the imposition of Hindi, the funds that should be given to Tamil Nadu under the Integrated Education Scheme are being denied.