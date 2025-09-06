Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says His Visits To Germany And England Yielded Investments Of Over Rs 15K Crore
At least 26 German companies, including Nor Brems, Nortex Group and ebm-papst, offered to invest Rs 7,020 crore in the state.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday his visit to Germany and England yielded investments of Rs 15,516 crore for the state.
Stalin, is on a seven-day official tour of Germany and England to attract industrial investments to Tamil Nadu. He was given a rousing reception in Germany by the Tamil diaspora.
The Chief Minister met and held discussions with investors and high-ranking officials of various companies in Germany. At least 26 German companies, including Nor Brems, Nortex Group and ebm-papst, offered to invest Rs 7,020 crore in the state. The investments will generate 15,320 jobs.
After completing his visit to Germany, Stalin chaired a series of high-level meetings with top officials of various industrial companies in London and signed MoUs with companies in defence and space, ship building, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, textile technology and design.
As many as 33 MoUs were signed during the Chief Minister's visit to Germany and England. Investments worth Rs 15,516 crore have been attracted to Tamil Nadu, which will create employment opportunities for 17,613 youth, the Chief Minister said.
He posted on X, “Electrifying news from London. UK-based Hinduja Group is to invest Rs. 7,500 crore in battery storage devices for the electric vehicle ecosystem in Tamil Nadu. This will provide employment opportunities to over a thousand people.
"With the expansion of AstraZeneca’s company and the MoUs signed earlier, investments worth Rs. 15,516 crore have been attracted through the my trip to the UK and Germany. This will create 17,613 jobs for the youth. These are not just numbers, but opportunities, futures and dreams. This is an inspiration in the Dravidian model in action, ” he added.
