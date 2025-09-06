Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says His Visits To Germany And England Yielded Investments Of Over Rs 15K Crore

ETV Bharat / state

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday his visit to Germany and England yielded investments of Rs 15,516 crore for the state.

Stalin, is on a seven-day official tour of Germany and England to attract industrial investments to Tamil Nadu. He was given a rousing reception in Germany by the Tamil diaspora.

The Chief Minister met and held discussions with investors and high-ranking officials of various companies in Germany. At least 26 German companies, including Nor Brems, Nortex Group and ebm-papst, offered to invest Rs 7,020 crore in the state. The investments will generate 15,320 jobs.

After completing his visit to Germany, Stalin chaired a series of high-level meetings with top officials of various industrial companies in London and signed MoUs with companies in defence and space, ship building, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, textile technology and design.