Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Condemns Karnataka Counterpart's Statement Over 'Non-release' Of Cauvery Water

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that the Karnataka government taking a stand against release of Cauvery water to his state was “strongly condemnable”. The Tamil Nadu CM called a meeting of legislative party leaders on July 16 to decide on the next course of action in the long pending inter-state river dispute.

In a statement issued in this regard, CM Stalin said that as on July 15, 2024, while the total storage in the four main dams of Karnataka is 75.586 TMC ft, the water level in Tamil Nadu's Mettur reservoir is a mere 13.808 TMC ft.

“Moreover, as per the IMD's forecast, there is scope for adequate rainfall. Hence, Karnataka declining to release water according to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) directive is a betrayal of Tamil Nadu's farmers,” Stalin said, adding the state will never accept it.

Stalin's strong words come a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the state government was ready to release 8,000 cusecs of water from the Cauvery river every day to Tamil Nadu instead of the one TMC ft till the end of this month, as directed by the CWRC.