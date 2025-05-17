ETV Bharat / state

Centre Halted Education Funds To Tamil Nadu For Petty Politics, Alleges Stalin

Slamming the Centre for allegedly halting education funds to Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin said that the Centre is doing petty politics.

Slamming the Centre for allegedly halting education funds to Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin said that the Centre is doing petty politics.
File Photo: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 17, 2025 at 8:32 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Centre, alleging it halted education funds to the state for its "petty politics." Addressing a book release event, Stalin said that since Tamil Nadu has not agreed to the 3-language policy, the Centre has not released Rs 2,152 crore.

"BJP-led Centre has halted education funds to Tamil Nadu for its petty politics," the chief minister alleged. Further, Stalin informed that the state government would for sure approach the Supreme Court challenging the non-release of education funds by the Centre.

Like the state's success in the Governor case, which fixed deadlines for the Governor/President over Bills, Tamil Nadu would win in the education funds-related matter too, he expressed confidence.

Stalin said the struggle to bring education to the state list of the Constitution would continue, and in case education was not shifted to the state list, it would be out of bounds for all, he said, once again reaffirming the DMK's position on this subject.

