Tamil Nadu CM Announces Tamil Week To Honour Poet Bharathidasan

Chennai: In a special announcement under Rule 110 in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin declared that the week from April 29 to May 5 will be observed as 'Tamil Week' across the state, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pavendhar Bharathidasan, the revolutionary poet, social reformer, and fierce advocate for the Tamil language and the Dravidian cause.
Stalin described Bharathidasan as a poetic force who transformed Tamil literature into a vehicle for social change. His verses championed self-respect, equality, women's liberation, rationalism, and linguistic pride, laying the ideological foundation for the Dravidian movement as early as 1929. Leaders like Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar hailed him as Tamil Nadu’s Walt Whitman and quoted his words with reverence.
To celebrate his legacy, the government will organise a variety of events throughout the state:
- Poetry Recitals & Literary Seminars: Events inspired by Bharathidasan’s visionary lines will be held in all districts, featuring eminent Tamil scholars, writers, and young poets.
- Bharathidasan Young Creator Award: A new state-level award recognising emerging literary talent in Tamil writing.
- Literary Research Forums: Focused discussions and study circles on classic Tamil literary works and their relevance today.
- School-Level Tamil Celebrations: Competitions in essay writing, speeches, and poetry to promote Tamil appreciation among students.
- Cultural Programs: Showcasing Tamil music, folk arts, and dance to reflect the depth of Tamil heritage.
"Let Tamil flourish like the ocean, Bharathidasan once wrote. Tamil Week is a tribute to that dream and a renewed commitment to spread the richness of Tamil language, literature, and culture to the world," Stalin said in the Assembly
Stalin emphasised that Bharathidasan’s poetry is not confined to literature; it is a call to action, a voice that awakened generations and continues to inspire progress. He urged the people of Tamil Nadu to actively take part in the week-long celebrations and to carry the torch of Tamil pride forward.