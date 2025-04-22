ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Announces Tamil Week To Honour Poet Bharathidasan

Chennai: In a special announcement under Rule 110 in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister MK Stalin declared that the week from April 29 to May 5 will be observed as 'Tamil Week' across the state, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pavendhar Bharathidasan, the revolutionary poet, social reformer, and fierce advocate for the Tamil language and the Dravidian cause.

Stalin described Bharathidasan as a poetic force who transformed Tamil literature into a vehicle for social change. His verses championed self-respect, equality, women's liberation, rationalism, and linguistic pride, laying the ideological foundation for the Dravidian movement as early as 1929. Leaders like Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar hailed him as Tamil Nadu’s Walt Whitman and quoted his words with reverence.

To celebrate his legacy, the government will organise a variety of events throughout the state: