Tamil Nadu: Class 8 Boy Designs Device To Alert Before LPG Gas Cylinder Runs Out

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Homemakers have a tough time when they suddenly realise that their LPG cylinder has run out of gas while cooking. With many families relying on a single cylinder, it is an uphill task for them to get another cylinder at the earliest.

To solve this problem, a class 8 student from Tamil Nadu's Madurai district has devised a sensor that can issue a warning before the cylinder runs out completely thereby enabling one to make necessary arrangements.

Mithran has developed a warning device called 'Cylinder Depletion' for people using LPG cylinders. He said that if a cylinder is placed on this warning device then the latter will issue an alert if the weight is low.

"When the weight of the cylinder decreases, a signal will light up 10 days before the gas is completely used and a buzzer will be sounded. A spring-like structure in this device has been set up to alert people with a buzzing sound and light when the weight of the cylinder decreases," he said.

Mithran had conceived the idea after witnessing the problem faced by his mother when gas cylinders ran out. "There is only one cylinder in our house. It is very painful for my mother to prepare meals when the cylinder runs out and we have to wait for several days before the new cylinder arrives. I drew a circuit draft and showed it to my school teacher, Abdul Razzaq."