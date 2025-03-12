Class 11 Student Hacked In Broad Daylight In Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, Caste-Based Violence Suspected

Thoothukudi: A Class 11 student sustained serious injuries after he was brutally attacked by a group of assailants in full public view when he was on his way to school in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

A senior police official said, the victim from Ariyanayakipuram near Srivaikundam, was traveling to his school in Tirunelveli when three assailants intercepted the school bus near Kettiyammalpuram. They boarded the bus, identified and dragged him outside, and then attacked him with machetes, leaving him grievously injured. While the attackers fled the scene, the bus driver immediately informed police about the incident.

Srivaikundam DSP Ramakrishnan and Inspector Padmapanapillai rushed to the spot and shifted the injured student to Srivaikundam Government Hospital for necessary treatment. As his condition was serious, he was again shifted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack might be a fallout of a dispute during a kabaddi match.

Education Department Steps In

Medical College Hospital Principal Revathi Balan enquired about the condition of the student and ensured he receives the best possible care. Nellai District Chief Education Officer (CEO) Sivakumar and Palayankottai Tehsildar Isavani also visited the hospital to conduct an inquiry. CEO Sivakumar further investigated the matter at the student's school.

Meanwhile, Nellai Range DIG Murthy has formed five special teams for an investigation to ascertain the cause of the attack. Cherakulam police have detained and are interrogating three juveniles in connection with the incident. Police officials are also investigating if there was any dispute over love affair.

Caste-Based Violence Suspected

On the other hand, victim's father alleged that the attack was triggered by caste discrimination. "My son is a good kabaddi player. He had no prior issues. People from neighboring village attacked him because we belong to the Scheduled Caste," he said.

The students's uncle also made similar claims and said, "They had been planning this for three months. They tricked him into coming out today under the pretext of talking. They don't like it when our community progresses. A powerful person is backing them. All those involved should be arrested." He further claimed that the attackers held a grudge against victim for refusing to play Kabaddi with them.

Notably, this is not the first such instance of caste-based violence in the region. In 2023, a similar attack had taken place in Nanguneri, where a Plus-II student was brutally assaulted by fellow students over caste issues. The recent attack in Thoothukudi has sparked an outrage and concern among the public.