TN CM Stalin Calls For Rally In Support Of Indian Armed Forces

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged citizens to unite in support of the Indian Army amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Stalin, in a statement, emphasised the need for collective action against Pakistan's promotion of terrorism and atrocities and announced a rally to be held on May 10, starting from the Director General of Police (DGP) office and proceeding to the War Memorial in the state.

"Pakistan is promoting terrorism and committing atrocities in India, not only for its own sake but also for its own sake. It is time to express our support for the Indian Army, which is fighting bravely to protect us," Stalin stated on X. He called upon ex-servicemen, ministers, the public, and students to participate in the rally.

"Tomorrow at 5 pm, a rally will be held from the DGP office to the War Memorial on the island, led by me, with the participation of ex-servicemen, ministers, the public and students. Let all the people participate and show our unity and determination," the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

Stalin's call to action comes in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Army targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 successfully repelled and decisively responded to multiple drone attacks and ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to X on Friday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated that the drone attacks were "effectively neutralised" and the ceasefire violations were appropriately responded to. The ADG PI also noted that the successful retaliation by the Indian Armed Forces was also under Operation Sindoor.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI. The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations.

The Indian Army Air Defence units responded swiftly and targeted the drones in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot. Sources added that the Army used several air defence systems and weapons, including L-70 guns, ZU-23 mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment, to destroy the drones.

The Indian Armed Forces successfully thwarted the drone attack targeting civilian areas. No casualties have been reported so far.