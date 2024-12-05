TN CM Gives Month's Salary As Contribution For Flood Relief

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday gave away his month's salary to the CM's Public Relief Fund towards cyclone relief for affected people in districts including Villupuram.

Stalin handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary N Muruganandam at the State Secretariat as the government continued its relief and rehabilitation work in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts. Affected people were housed in relief centres, being provided food, and all essential commodities, an official release said.