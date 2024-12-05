ETV Bharat / state

TN CM Gives Month's Salary As Contribution For Flood Relief

M K Stalin handed over cheque to Chief Secretary N Muruganandam at State Secretariat as government continued its relief and rehabilitation work in several districts.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspects the situation as Cyclone Fengal intensifies in the state at Disaster Management Control Room, in Chennai on Saturday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspects the situation as Cyclone Fengal intensifies in the state at Disaster Management Control Room, in Chennai on Saturday.
By PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday gave away his month's salary to the CM's Public Relief Fund towards cyclone relief for affected people in districts including Villupuram.

Stalin handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary N Muruganandam at the State Secretariat as the government continued its relief and rehabilitation work in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts. Affected people were housed in relief centres, being provided food, and all essential commodities, an official release said.

