ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin To Leave For US For 7-Day Trip Tonight

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

While the opposition parties are raising various questions regarding the foreign trip, Chief Minister Stalin will leave for America today on a 17-day trip, where he will participate in programs including meetings with foreign investors. The Chief Minister's foreign trip is expected to attract investments to the state and help in creating employment opportunities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (ETV Bharat)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is leaving for the US for his 17-day trip to woo investors for various projects in the south state.

According to the itinerary of the CM's US trip, Stalin will leave Chennai via Dubai for San Francisco in the United States in an Emirates Airlines passenger flight at 10 pm tonight. Before flying off for the trip, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will be received at the Chennai Old Airport at 8.30 pm for an appreciation program.

Also, meetings with the American Tamil Association, San Francisco Investors Conference, discussions with overseas Tamils, trip to Chicago, meeting officials of important American companies are also on the agenda in the Chief Minister's foreign trip. The Chief Minister will be going abroad to meet investors and woo them to invest in Tamil Nadu by participating in various events. The Tamil Nadu CM's foreign trip is seen as an important step towards realizing the dream to achieve a trillion dollar economic growth in the state. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will return to Chennai via Dubai on September 14 at 8.15 am on an Emirates Airlines passenger flight after completing his visit to America.

Meetings related to industrial investment are seen as crucial in the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's foreign trips. Industries Minister TRB Raja has already gone abroad for business investment. The World Investors Conference was held in Chennai on 7th and 8th January this year where MoUs were signed in terms of investment worth Rs 664180 crore and employment for 2690657 persons.

This is not the first time that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has gone on a foreign trip in connection with investors.

Stalin traveled to Dubai for a 5-day trip in March 2022 during which MoUs worth Rs 6,100 crore were signed through which employment was created for more than 15,000 people. Subsequently, he left for Singapore and Japan on a 9-day trip in May 2023. During this trip, investments of 1,342 crore rupees were received by Tamil Nadu providing employment to more than 2000 people. The CM was in Spain on an eight-day trip in January this year where MoUs worth Rs 3,440 crore were signed and job opportunities were created.

  1. Read more: Lateral Entry Cancellation Is a Victory for Social Justice, Says TN CM Stalin
  2. 'Even I Go To America, Will Monitor Party And Government', Says Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is leaving for the US for his 17-day trip to woo investors for various projects in the south state.

According to the itinerary of the CM's US trip, Stalin will leave Chennai via Dubai for San Francisco in the United States in an Emirates Airlines passenger flight at 10 pm tonight. Before flying off for the trip, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will be received at the Chennai Old Airport at 8.30 pm for an appreciation program.

Also, meetings with the American Tamil Association, San Francisco Investors Conference, discussions with overseas Tamils, trip to Chicago, meeting officials of important American companies are also on the agenda in the Chief Minister's foreign trip. The Chief Minister will be going abroad to meet investors and woo them to invest in Tamil Nadu by participating in various events. The Tamil Nadu CM's foreign trip is seen as an important step towards realizing the dream to achieve a trillion dollar economic growth in the state. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will return to Chennai via Dubai on September 14 at 8.15 am on an Emirates Airlines passenger flight after completing his visit to America.

Meetings related to industrial investment are seen as crucial in the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's foreign trips. Industries Minister TRB Raja has already gone abroad for business investment. The World Investors Conference was held in Chennai on 7th and 8th January this year where MoUs were signed in terms of investment worth Rs 664180 crore and employment for 2690657 persons.

This is not the first time that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has gone on a foreign trip in connection with investors.

Stalin traveled to Dubai for a 5-day trip in March 2022 during which MoUs worth Rs 6,100 crore were signed through which employment was created for more than 15,000 people. Subsequently, he left for Singapore and Japan on a 9-day trip in May 2023. During this trip, investments of 1,342 crore rupees were received by Tamil Nadu providing employment to more than 2000 people. The CM was in Spain on an eight-day trip in January this year where MoUs worth Rs 3,440 crore were signed and job opportunities were created.

  1. Read more: Lateral Entry Cancellation Is a Victory for Social Justice, Says TN CM Stalin
  2. 'Even I Go To America, Will Monitor Party And Government', Says Stalin

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MK STALIN US TRIPMK STALINTAMIL NADUTAMIL NADU CM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.