Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin To Leave For US For 7-Day Trip Tonight

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is leaving for the US for his 17-day trip to woo investors for various projects in the south state.

According to the itinerary of the CM's US trip, Stalin will leave Chennai via Dubai for San Francisco in the United States in an Emirates Airlines passenger flight at 10 pm tonight. Before flying off for the trip, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will be received at the Chennai Old Airport at 8.30 pm for an appreciation program.

Also, meetings with the American Tamil Association, San Francisco Investors Conference, discussions with overseas Tamils, trip to Chicago, meeting officials of important American companies are also on the agenda in the Chief Minister's foreign trip. The Chief Minister will be going abroad to meet investors and woo them to invest in Tamil Nadu by participating in various events. The Tamil Nadu CM's foreign trip is seen as an important step towards realizing the dream to achieve a trillion dollar economic growth in the state. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will return to Chennai via Dubai on September 14 at 8.15 am on an Emirates Airlines passenger flight after completing his visit to America.

Meetings related to industrial investment are seen as crucial in the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's foreign trips. Industries Minister TRB Raja has already gone abroad for business investment. The World Investors Conference was held in Chennai on 7th and 8th January this year where MoUs were signed in terms of investment worth Rs 664180 crore and employment for 2690657 persons.

This is not the first time that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has gone on a foreign trip in connection with investors.

Stalin traveled to Dubai for a 5-day trip in March 2022 during which MoUs worth Rs 6,100 crore were signed through which employment was created for more than 15,000 people. Subsequently, he left for Singapore and Japan on a 9-day trip in May 2023. During this trip, investments of 1,342 crore rupees were received by Tamil Nadu providing employment to more than 2000 people. The CM was in Spain on an eight-day trip in January this year where MoUs worth Rs 3,440 crore were signed and job opportunities were created.