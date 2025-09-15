ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Welcomes Supreme Court Order Stalling Provisions Of 2025 Waqf Law

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court interim order stalling key provisions in the 2025 Waqf law, saying it was a major step towards "undoing the unconstitutional and illegal amendments" made by the BJP government.

The apex court put on hold several key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years can dedicate a property as Waqf, but refused to stay the entire law.

The bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih also pressed pause on the powers given to a district Collector to adjudicate the status of waqf properties and ruled on the contentious issue of non-Muslim participation in Waqf Boards, directing that the Central Waqf Council should not have more than four non-Muslim members out of 20, and State Waqf Boards not more than three of 11.