Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin To Be Hospitalised For Two More Days

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was transferred back to to Apollo Hospital at Greams Road in Chennai from Teynampet branch of the same Hospital on Tuesday.
The CM will continue to stay in the hospital under observation for at least two more days as doctors are awaiting results of some medical tests, according to a statement released by the hospital management.
The DMK patron Stalin was admitted to the Hospital at Greams Road due to "mild giddiness" yesterday. Later he was shifted to Teynampet branch of the Hospital for some medical tests.
Incidentally, CM's wife Durga Stalin spoke emotionally about her husband during the book launch event of 'Avarum Naanum (Part 2)' written by her, held at the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram, Chennai yesterday.
“I am very happy that my husband read my book entirety even though he has a very busy schedule. Although he could not come to this event in person, certainly my husband’s thoughts are here. My husband congratulated and sent me here," Durga said during the event.
She added that Stalin inspired her to write the book. "He encouraged me to write this book when I told him about this Idea first," she said.
"As a grandmother I am very happy that my grandchildren will read this this book. I give them my love and kisses as a gift" Durga added.
Speaking to the reporters after the event, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “The Chief Minister is fine. For past few months, he used to feel dizzy when he went on road shows. He is alright now. He watched the entire program in live and spoke to me. The doctors have advised him to take rest for two days. The doctors will conduct some tests to him today. The Chief Minister will recover soon and return home" he said.
