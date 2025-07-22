ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin To Be Hospitalised For Two More Days

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin being taken to Apollo Hospital at Greams Road in Chennai ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was transferred back to to Apollo Hospital at Greams Road in Chennai from Teynampet branch of the same Hospital on Tuesday.

The CM will continue to stay in the hospital under observation for at least two more days as doctors are awaiting results of some medical tests, according to a statement released by the hospital management.

The DMK patron Stalin was admitted to the Hospital at Greams Road due to "mild giddiness" yesterday. Later he was shifted to Teynampet branch of the Hospital for some medical tests.

Incidentally, CM's wife Durga Stalin spoke emotionally about her husband during the book launch event of 'Avarum Naanum (Part 2)' written by her, held at the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram, Chennai yesterday.

“I am very happy that my husband read my book entirety even though he has a very busy schedule. Although he could not come to this event in person, certainly my husband’s thoughts are here. My husband congratulated and sent me here," Durga said during the event.