ETV Bharat / state

Breakfast Scheme: 20 Lakh Students To Benefit, Initiative Aimed At Growth: CM Stalin

The scheme was inaugurated on September 15, 2022, for government school students, for first time in India, when Stalin served breakfast to students in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin serves food to students after the launch of the expansion of the state government's 'Breakfast scheme' for school students, in Chennai, on Friday, August 25, 2023.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin serves food to students after the launch of the expansion of the state government's 'Breakfast scheme' for school students, in Chennai, on Friday, August 25, 2023. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 24, 2025 at 9:43 AM IST

2 Min Read

Chennai: Post the expansion of the CM's Breakfast scheme on August 26, over 20 lakh school students will benefit from the initiative that is aimed at ensuring growth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday. The scheme is now being expanded to government and aided primary schools in urban areas across Tamil Nadu.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be present during the expansion of the scheme on Wednesday. In a social media post, Stalin said the scheme will now benefit 20.59 lakh school children.

"From the days of Justice Party to the Dravidian Model government, we provide food to the children to address hunger and give them education. This is not mere food, but a foundation for growth," he said. The government's "pioneering work" setting an example to the country will continue and Tamil Nadu will grow forever, the CM added.

Stalin recalled, separately in a letter to partymen, how Tamil Nadu had pioneered such an initiative when late CM K Kamaraj introduced the noon meal scheme. Later, CM M G Ramachandran (MGR) upgraded it to nutritious meal scheme.

Years later, the DMK government under late M Karunanidhi added egg to the meals of students, Stalin said. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier said that over 3.5 lakh students studying in government and aided primary schools in urban areas across the state will benefit from the expansion of the breakfast scheme.

The flagship programme was inaugurated on September 15, 2022, for government school students, for the first time in India, when Stalin served breakfast to students at Adhimoolam Corporation Primary School in Madurai.

Following an overwhelming response to the scheme from parents and students, the scheme was expanded on August 25, 2023, in Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district, the birthplace of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, benefitting 18.5 lakh students of 30,992 schools. It was further expanded on July 15, 2024, for the benefit of 2.23 lakh students studying in 3,995 government-aided primary schools.

Read More

  1. Tamil Nadu CM And Kerala CM Slam Assam Police Summoning Senior Journos And Calls It 'Fascistic Trend'
  2. Tamil Nadu Will 'Look Back On' TVK's Second State Conference, Claim Party Leaders

Chennai: Post the expansion of the CM's Breakfast scheme on August 26, over 20 lakh school students will benefit from the initiative that is aimed at ensuring growth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday. The scheme is now being expanded to government and aided primary schools in urban areas across Tamil Nadu.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be present during the expansion of the scheme on Wednesday. In a social media post, Stalin said the scheme will now benefit 20.59 lakh school children.

"From the days of Justice Party to the Dravidian Model government, we provide food to the children to address hunger and give them education. This is not mere food, but a foundation for growth," he said. The government's "pioneering work" setting an example to the country will continue and Tamil Nadu will grow forever, the CM added.

Stalin recalled, separately in a letter to partymen, how Tamil Nadu had pioneered such an initiative when late CM K Kamaraj introduced the noon meal scheme. Later, CM M G Ramachandran (MGR) upgraded it to nutritious meal scheme.

Years later, the DMK government under late M Karunanidhi added egg to the meals of students, Stalin said. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier said that over 3.5 lakh students studying in government and aided primary schools in urban areas across the state will benefit from the expansion of the breakfast scheme.

The flagship programme was inaugurated on September 15, 2022, for government school students, for the first time in India, when Stalin served breakfast to students at Adhimoolam Corporation Primary School in Madurai.

Following an overwhelming response to the scheme from parents and students, the scheme was expanded on August 25, 2023, in Thirukuvalai in Nagapattinam district, the birthplace of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, benefitting 18.5 lakh students of 30,992 schools. It was further expanded on July 15, 2024, for the benefit of 2.23 lakh students studying in 3,995 government-aided primary schools.

Read More

  1. Tamil Nadu CM And Kerala CM Slam Assam Police Summoning Senior Journos And Calls It 'Fascistic Trend'
  2. Tamil Nadu Will 'Look Back On' TVK's Second State Conference, Claim Party Leaders

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU CM M K STALINPUNJAB CHIEF MINISTER BHAGWANT MANNTAMIL NADU

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.