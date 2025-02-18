Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Seeks Timely Allocation Of Central Funds For Welfare Schemes

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin has written a letter to the Centre pleading for the prompt disbursement of funding for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

Stalin in his letter said, "I'd like to refer to your letter dated 31.01.2025, in which it was mentioned that an amount of Rs.716.05 crore is standing unspent in the SNA accounts as of 29.01.2025 under CSS, namely, Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya."

"I would like to say that all welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu are implemented efficiently, and the say Government's contributions to CSS are released on time. It is important to note that the Centre's share is often revealed at the end of the quarter or in succeeding quarters," Stalin said.

Stalin added, "The unspent amount of Rs.576.22 crore in the SNA account is in the Mission Saksham Anganwadi & POSHAN 2.0, for which the release for the fourth quarter of the year 2023-2024 was only made on March 26, 2024. Similarly, for Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakthi, the majority of the fourth quarter release for 2023-2024 occurred only in April and May 2024."

Urging the government to roll over the allocated funds, Stalin said, "You may understand that such large sums cannot be used before the end of the fiscal year, thus the monies must be carried over to the following fiscal year, 2024-2025. The above trend has a cascade impact that occurs every quarter."

State Unable to Utilise PMMVY Funds

Talking about the difficulties faced by the state in distributing funds, he added, "The entire budgeted money for the Pradhan Mantri Mathru Vandhana Yojana (PMMVY) is Rs. 304.00 crore, with the central share of Rs. 184.00 crore (60%) and the state share of Rs. 120.00 crore. According to the PMMVY Scheme requirements, the state contribution must be deposited once the central contribution has been credited. However, no releases to the central share have occurred in the last two years (2023-2024 and 2024-2025). As of now, an amount of Rs.30.65 crore is available in the SNA, but it has not been credited to the beneficiaries due to API difficulties."

"I'd like to state that, of the Rs. 576.22 crore available in the SNA Accounts as of today, it is expected that Rs.482.80 crore will be used before the end of this fiscal year, with the balance, along with the Government of India share to be released, carried forward to the next fiscal year," Stalin added.

Seeking the Centre's quick action, Stalin said, "In this context, I would like to propose that money for centrally sponsored projects be granted within the time range specified so that the Tamil Nadu government can more efficiently implement social projects. I look forward to receiving an early response from you in this regard."