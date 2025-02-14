Wife Of Suspended Chennai Traffic Commissioner Makes Shocking Allegations

Chennai: Chennai's North Zone Traffic Joint Commissioner, Mahesh Kumar, IPS, was on Thursday suspended following a sexual harassment complaint filed by a female officer within the department. The suspension was ordered by Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal after an initial inquiry by the 'Vishaka' Committee, which found the allegations to be plausible.

However, the case has taken a dramatic turn with claims made by Kumar's wife, Anuradha, during a press conference in Tambaram.

Anuradha alleged that her husband and the complainant were in a relationship and claimed that she had confronted the woman multiple times about it, both directly and over the phone. She further accused the complainant of taking money and jewellery from her husband. Anuradha also stated that her husband and the complainant had continued to meet privately.

To support her claims, Anuradha presented what she said was CCTV footage from a hotel in T Nagar, showing her husband and the complainant leaving a room together. She also alleged that the complainant had asked her husband for Rs 25 lakh to build a house near Maraimalai Nagar, Chengalpattu and that the sexual harassment complaint was filed after Kumar refused the request.

Anuradha expressed her distress over the timing of her husband's suspension, which occurred on their wedding anniversary. She voiced frustration with the investigation, claiming that only the complainant's side had been considered and that she was not questioned.

Anuradha, a former Assistant Sub-Inspector, who married Kumar while she was still in service, alleged that the higher officials had acted based solely on the woman's complaint.