Another Doctor Attacked In Chennai: Patient Assaults Medic During Checkup

Chennai: Hours after an oncologist was stabbed in a super speciality hospital here, another doctor was attacked by a patient on Wednesday at the Government Stanley Hospital.

Dr Hariharan, assistant professor in the Department of Psychology was attending to patients at the outpatient (OP) section of the hospital in the forenoon when he was allegedly punched by one Bharat from Neelankarai town. The doctor suffered minor injuries and was given first-aid immediately.

The accused Bharat has been arrested based on a complaint filed by hospital authorities. Police said he was under treatment for the past month at the hospital.

This was the second attack on a doctor in Chennai in a single day, sparking outrage among the medical fraternity. Resident doctors staged a protest condemning the attacks and demanding better protection.

Medical student Aarthi, speaking on behalf of the protesting doctors appealed to the public to not treat doctors as gods. "Kindly see us as fellow human beings. These constant attacks on doctors have created a deep sense of fear among us. We are here to serve the people, but such attacks deter us. Given the current situation, many of us are contemplating moving abroad to practice medicine."