Another Doctor Attacked In Chennai: Patient Assaults Medic During Checkup

Chennai: Hours after an oncologist was stabbed in a super speciality hospital here, another doctor was attacked by a patient on Wednesday at the Government Stanley Hospital.
Dr Hariharan, assistant professor in the Department of Psychology was attending to patients at the outpatient (OP) section of the hospital in the forenoon when he was allegedly punched by one Bharat from Neelankarai town. The doctor suffered minor injuries and was given first-aid immediately.
The accused Bharat has been arrested based on a complaint filed by hospital authorities. Police said he was under treatment for the past month at the hospital.
This was the second attack on a doctor in Chennai in a single day, sparking outrage among the medical fraternity. Resident doctors staged a protest condemning the attacks and demanding better protection.
Medical student Aarthi, speaking on behalf of the protesting doctors appealed to the public to not treat doctors as gods. "Kindly see us as fellow human beings. These constant attacks on doctors have created a deep sense of fear among us. We are here to serve the people, but such attacks deter us. Given the current situation, many of us are contemplating moving abroad to practice medicine."
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned the incident, saying that they were shocked to see 'the lack of safety' for medical professionals.
Kalaignar Karunanidhi General Hospital Doctor Attack: In a similar incident, a doctor at the Kalaignar Karunanidhi General Hospital in Guindy was also attacked by a patient's relative on Wednesday. Dr Balaji, a senior oncologist and a teacher at the state-run hospital was stabbed seven times and sustained serious injuries.
Growing Concern Over Doctor Safety: Repeated attacks on doctors in the city have highlighted the growing concern about the safety of healthcare professionals. Medical associations and the Tamil Nadu Medical Council have condemned these acts of violence and urged the government to take stringent measures to ensure the safety of doctors.
They have demanded increased security at hospitals, stricter punishment for those who attack healthcare workers, and a dedicated helpline for doctors to report incidents of violence.
