'Sex Education Should Be Taught In Schools': LGBTIQA+ People At Chennai Rainbow Self-Respect Rally

Chennai: A rainbow self-respect rally was taken out by the LGBTIQA+ people and their supporters near Rajaratnam Maidan, Egmore, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Thousands of LGBTIQA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer and Asexual) people, who participated in this rally, raised slogans emphasizing their rights, dignity and acceptance.

Every year in June, the LGBTIQA+ people all over the world come together and hold grand rallies in the name of Pride Month. To mark this, the LGBTIQA+ people in Chennai hold a self-respect rally in the city on the last Sunday of June every year. Accordingly, the 17th Rainbow Self-Respect Rally was held from Egmore's Rajaratnam Maidan to Ramada Roundabout in Chennai on Sunday.

Chennai rainbow self-respect rally by LGBTIQA+ people (ETV Bharat)

In this event, thousands of LGBTIQA+ people and their supporters carried rainbow flags, which are considered a symbol of pride and identity for LGBTIQA+ people. They raised slogans and danced to the beat of drums.

Chennai rainbow self-respect rally by LGBTIQA+ people (ETV Bharat)

During the rally, the participants also emphasized that awareness should be created in society to eliminate all oppression against the LGBTIQA+ community and that sex education should be taught to students in schools to raise awareness. The participants expressed their cultures and arts on the 'We' stage. Parents of transgender and intersex families also shared their experiences. They also happily shared that they accepted their children who had changed their gender.