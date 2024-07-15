ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Charred Bodies Of Three Family Members Found In House, Cops Suspect Murder

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

The domestic help called neighbours after spotting smoke emanating from the window though the gate was locked since Saturday. Police broke the door and found the three bodies with blood stains across the rooms.

Sukantha Kumar (40), his mother Kamleswari (65) and son Ishaan (10) (ETV Bharat Photo)

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): A 65-year-old woman, her son and 10-year-old grandson were found charred to death with blood stains in their house in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Kamleswari (65), her son Sukantha Kumar (40) and grandson Ishaan (10). Neighbours informed police after spotting smoke emanating from the window of the house.

A team from Nellikuppam police station reached the house and broke open the door to enter. They found the bodies charred in three rooms and there were some blood stains. Police suspect that the three may have been killed. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, an officer of Nellikuppam police station said.

Sukanta, employed at an IT company in Hyderabad, had come home on Friday night. His mother had gone her relative's house for mourning and had returned at 8 pm. Their domestic help had come on Saturday night and thought that nobody was inside the house as the main gate was locked.

When the domestic help came to the house this morning, she again found the gate locked but saw smoke coming out from the window. She called the neighbours, who informed police.

Police have sent the bodies to Cuddalore Government Hospital for autopsy. Sniffer dogs and fingerprint experts arrived at the scene and collected evidence. Also, Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police Rajaram, who visited the spot, said, "Five special teams have been set up and the incident is being investigated. As per the preliminary investigation, it seems to be a murder," the SP said

Kamleswari and her husband Suresh Kumar (70) hailed from Rajasthan but were living in Jyotinagar in Nellikuppam area for several years. Suresh, who retired as a pharmacist from EID Sugar factory in Nellikuppam, died six months back due to age-related ailments.

After her husband's death, Kamleswari was living with her son and grandson. Her daughter-in-law had had divorced her son a few years after marriage. Sukanta worked in an IT company in Hyderabad and worked from home 15 days in a month.

Domestic help, Radha, said, "When I came home on Saturday morning, the door was locked. When I called them on the mobile phone, they did not pick up. It was a holiday on Sunday, so I was shocked to find the door locked when I came here this morning."

