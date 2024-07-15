ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Charred Bodies Of Three Family Members Found In House, Cops Suspect Murder

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): A 65-year-old woman, her son and 10-year-old grandson were found charred to death with blood stains in their house in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Kamleswari (65), her son Sukantha Kumar (40) and grandson Ishaan (10). Neighbours informed police after spotting smoke emanating from the window of the house.

A team from Nellikuppam police station reached the house and broke open the door to enter. They found the bodies charred in three rooms and there were some blood stains. Police suspect that the three may have been killed. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, an officer of Nellikuppam police station said.

Sukanta, employed at an IT company in Hyderabad, had come home on Friday night. His mother had gone her relative's house for mourning and had returned at 8 pm. Their domestic help had come on Saturday night and thought that nobody was inside the house as the main gate was locked.

When the domestic help came to the house this morning, she again found the gate locked but saw smoke coming out from the window. She called the neighbours, who informed police.

Police have sent the bodies to Cuddalore Government Hospital for autopsy. Sniffer dogs and fingerprint experts arrived at the scene and collected evidence. Also, Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police Rajaram, who visited the spot, said, "Five special teams have been set up and the incident is being investigated. As per the preliminary investigation, it seems to be a murder," the SP said