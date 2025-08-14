Tamil Nadu Cabinet Approves Welfare Schemes For Sanitation Workers, Govt Urges Them To End Strike

Chennai: Tamil Nadu cabinet on Thursday sanctioned a host of special welfare schemes for sanitation workers. The move comes amid the ongoing protests of sanitation workers against privatisation of jobs.

The sanitation workers have been protesting infront of the corporation's headquarters, Ripon Building, for the past 13 days against the decision to hand over the sanitation work in zones 5 and 6 under the Chennai Corporation to private entities. Last night, they were arrested following the Madras High Court order.

Announcing the cabinet decision, state finance minister Thangam Thennarasu said the welfare schemes have been launched to improve the lives of the workers and urged the protesting workers to return to work after ending their strike.

"Chief Minister M K Stalin announced these schemes in today's cabinet meeting keeping in mind the welfare of sanitation workers. The demand for permanent employment is pending in the court and the labour tribunal, so considering this, the workers should end their protest and return to work," the minister said.

Responding to the arrests, Thennarasu said, "Negotiations were held in 12 rounds and nobody was forcibly arrested immediately after the protest. They were removed only on the orders of the court."

Taking to his X handle to announce the schemes, CM Stalin wrote, that the DMK government will never compromise with the dignity of the sanitation workers. "Day and night, our cities function because of the tireless work of sanitation workers who labor relentlessly at midnight, during storms, rain, and floods. Our #DravidianModel government will never compromise on their dignity," the CM tweeted.

Briefing reporters at the secretariat, the finance minister said, "It was during the CM Stalin's tenure that the Sanitation Workers Welfare Board was set up and various schemes were implemented for the workers. Along with the provision of funds, it ensures that the welfare schemes are being implemented".

He said if government employees die on duty, their families are provided financial assistance and likewise, assistance will be given to the sanitation workers. Also, since these workers are prone to lung and skin diseases while handling garbage, a separate scheme will be implemented for their treatment.

If a sanitation workers dies in harness, his family will receive compensation of Rs 5 lakh through the Welfare Board. Overall, the family will get a financial assistance of upto Rs 10 lakh, he added.

"To boost the socio-economic status of sanitation workers, they will be provided a subsidy of upto Rs. 3.5 lakh when they start self-employment along with an interest subsidy of 6 per cent. An annual allocation of Rs 10 crore will be made for this scheme," Thennarasu said.

The finance minister said a new subsidy scheme will be implemented for the children of the sanitation workers. Under this, regardless of which school they study, they will not only get concessions for their higher education fees but also for hostel fees and cost of books, he said.

For sanitation workers who do not have their own homes in urban areas, 30,000 new houses will be built through the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board schemes with the help of the Sanitation Workers Welfare Board, he said adding, sanitation workers living in rural areas will be given priority under the 'Kalaignar Kanavu Illam' scheme.

"To address the difficulties faced by the sanitation workers in cooking their meals since they start work early in the morning, breakfast will be provided to them free of cost by the respective local bodies. This scheme will be started in Chennai in the first phase and gradually expanded to other places," the minister added.