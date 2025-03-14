Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26: State To Launch Semiconductor Mission-2030 With Rs 500 Cr Outlay; Chennai To Get Rs 100 Cr Fabless Lab

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu Friday announced that the State will launch a 'Semiconductor Mission 2030' with an outlay of Rs 500 cr in the next five years, setting up of a "Fabless Lab" in Chennai and Semiconductor Manufacturing Parks in Coimbatore region.

He was presenting the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 to the Legislative Assembly. This will be the DMK regime's last full budget in its present tenure.

According to the Minister, the State was also envisioning a Knowledge Corridor in Hosur with world-class infrastructure which are conducive for the setting up of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and Research and Development (R&D) centres of leading global IT firms.

Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission-2030

The Minister said the government will "launch and implement the ‘Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission-2030’ over the next five years with an estimated allocation of Rs.500 crore." He added that, "A ‘Semiconductor Fabless Lab’ will be established in Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs.100 crore in collaboration with leading industry and academic institutions. World-class semiconductor design companies and domestic start-ups will be encouraged to establish their design centres in Tamil Nadu."

Semiconductor Manufacturing Park

He informed the House that the excellence in engineering and foundry industries of Coimbatore will be used to transform the region. The plan, he revealed, is to transform it into a modern industrial hub. The Minister said semiconductor manufacturing parks will be established in Sulur, Coimbatore, spanning 100 acres, and near Palladam, covering an extent of 100 acres. "These industrial parks will be developed in collaboration with companies from the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan, and will propel the economic growth of the Coimbatore region to the next level," he added.

Hosur Knowledge Corridor

Singing paeans to late former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. He referred to him as the architect of modern Tamil Nadu who established Tidel Park in Chennai twenty-five years ago. He termed it to be the ultimate step laying the foundation for the state's Information Technology revolution. He said the State is following his footsteps in expanding the information highway to all cities. "A Tidel Park with high-end office facilities will be developed in Hosur, covering an area of 5 lakh sq. ft. at a cost of Rs.400 crore and a mini-tidel park will be set up in Virudhunagar in the coming year, creating employment for 6,600 people," he announced.

The Minister observed that the cities of Chennai and Coimbatore have been successful in attracting Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to Tamil Nadu. This has prompted the government to position Hosur as a new hub for GCCs and research and development, as it has been witnessing tremendous industrial development. "With this vision, a ‘Hosur Knowledge Corridor’ with world-class infrastructure facilities will be set up along Hosur city, akin to the transformation of Old Mamallapuram Road (OMR) in Chennai into an IT corridor," the Minister said. This corridor will be equipped with all necessary facilities to support the establishment of GCCs and R&D centres of leading global IT firms.

The story so far

Thennarasu asserted that Tamil Nadu continues to be the leader in the export of electronics and the manufacturing of leather products, automobiles and auto components in the country. The State also has the distinction of having 41 per cent of all women working in factories in India, he said, adding that "Tamil Nadu has topped the Export Preparedness Index released by the Union Government's NITI Aayog." Tamil Nadu has been attracting substantial investments in the last two years, he said.

Reeling out the Industries department statistics, the Minister informed the House that Tamil Nadu remains as India's leading state in electronics exports, accounting for 33 per cent of the country's total exports. The state's electronics exports have witnessed significant growth, rising from $1.66 billion in 2020-21 to $9.56 billion in 2023-24.