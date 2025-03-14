Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26: 'Free HPV Vaccination To Eradicate Cervical Cancer From State..'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced that the government has planned to eradicate the cervical cancer incidence in the State by incorporating Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for girl children, Friday.

The Minister said the state government has allocated Rs.36 crore for the HPV vaccination purpose in the year 2025-26. According to the Budget Estimates, a sum of Rs.21,906 crore has been allocated for the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Of which, Rs.2,754 crore has been provided for National Health Mission, an amount of Rs.1,092 crore has been provided for Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme. In this Budget, Rs.1,461 crore has been provided for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, and Rs.348 crore towards Ambulance Services.

The Minister presented the final full budget of the DMK regime in its present tenure in the Legislative Assembly. "In order to prevent cervical cancer and completely eradicate the disease in Tamil Nadu, the Government has planned to progressively provide Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination to all girls aged 14 years," he told the House.

Women welfare

He said the government has planned outreach mobile medical teams in collaboration with NGOs with an objective to reach every woman in the state near their homes. The teams will provide various services such as screening for major cancer diseases, heart diseases and counselling on lifestyle changes, he said, adding that "A sum of Rs.40 crore has been allocated for this purpose".

Upgradation of Kanchipuram Anna Cancer Hospital

As per the Minister, the state has been counted among the states with the highest incidence of cancer in the country. He said that the government was committed to strengthening cancer care to ensure quality cancer treatment and appropriate care services for all.

The State has designated the Government Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Karapettai, Kanchipuram district, as its state-level nodal cancer centre. The facility will be upgraded and accorded autonomous status. It will have 800 beds. World-class cancer diagnosis, treatment, palliative care, and other related services will be offered by this hospital. "A sum of Rs.120 crore will be provided in the next two years," he said, on account of upgradation.

The Minister said the government will be spending Rs 110 crore towards enhancing medical equipment and manpower in secondary and medical college hospitals. The initiative will be in synch with the aim of introducing early cancer detection using advanced diagnostic methods.

‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’

The Minister said ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ came as a shot in the arm to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases in the State. The scheme provided various healthcare services, including home visits and screenings for high blood pressure and diabetes. He said 2.2 crore people have been benefitted through the scheme so far.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of the Tamil Nadu government was awarded with the ‘United Nations (UN) Interagency Task Force Award’ for the year 2024 by the United Nations. The Award was recognition of its efforts in planning and implementing exemplary programs for non-communicable 48 disease control.

The 'Innuyir Kappom - Nammai Kakkum- 48 Thittam' was launched as a pioneering initiative in the country to reduce road accident fatalities and associated medical expenses, a total of 723 hospitals, including 250 Government and 473 private hospitals, have provided treatment to 3,43,156 beneficiaries so far at a cost of Rs.302 crore, saving numerous lives.