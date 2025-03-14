Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26: Chess To Become School Curriculum; Rs 10 lakhs For Scaling Mt Everest

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu while presenting the ruling DMK's final full Budget in their current tenure on Friday, said the government would amend the school education curriculum to include 'Chess'.

He was announcing a host of intervention measures aimed at improving the state's contribution in the arena of sports. He said Rs. 562 crore has been allocated for the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

The Minister informed the Assembly that this move would help promote Chess further through the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26.

He asserted that Tamil Nadu has "emerged as the chess capital of the world, having produced two world champions and 31 Grandmasters so far". He said the state was taking steps to sustain this success, and to promote chess among students and nurture future champions. For this initiative, he said, "the physical education curriculum will be modified to incorporate chess into the school curriculum".

The Minister said the government has successfully organized various prestigious International and National-level sports competitions. He mentioned the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, Khelo India Youth Games 2023, South Asian Youth Athletics Championships and Asian Men's Hockey Champions Cup 2023, among others in the list that he reeled out.

Rs.151 cr high cash incentives disbursed

The Finance Minister said the state was keen on making it a leading state in sports in India. He said the government has introduced various "pioneering schemes" over the past four years for the development of sports and the welfare of sportspersons. In the said period, he said the government has doled out Rs.151 crore as high cash incentives to 4,554 sportspersons, who have secured medals at the international and national levels. In addition to this, the state has offered jobs to 93 athletes in government departments and public sector undertakings under the 3 per cent reservation for sportspersons.

Rs 10 lakh incentive for scaling Mt Everest

India’s diversified landscapes and abundant scenic spots make it an ideal destination for mountaineering enthusiasts, the Minister said. "Trained mountaineers venture not only across the country but also around the world to conquer peaks," Thennarasu added. To encourage such achievements, an incentive of Rs.10 lakh will be awarded to male and female athletes belonging to Tamil Nadu who successfully scale Mount Everest, the world's highest summit and a symbol of pride for mountaineers, he said before moving on to the next initiative.