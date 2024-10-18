ETV Bharat / state

Boy Injured After Upper Berth Falls On Him In Train Due To Improper Fastening: Madurai Division

A four-year-old boy was travelling in Vanchi Maniyachchi train when accident occurred. His family deboarded at Madurai station and went to hospital with police help.

Boy Injured After Upper Berth Falls On Him In Train Due To Improper Fastening: Madurai Division
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ file)

Madurai/ Chennai: A four-year-old boy was injured when an upper berth in a train coach fell on him. An investigation initiated by the Railway Police has revealed that the accident occurred due to improper fastening of the safety chain.

The incident took place on October 16 while the boy was travelling to Coimbatore along with his mother in the lower berth of Vanchi Maniyachchi train.

A press release issued by the Madurai Railway Division of Southern Railway stated, "On October 16, the boy's family was traveling in coach number 22667 of a Coimbatore-bound train from Nagercoil. Five minutes after they boarded Vanchi Maniyachchi, the upper berth fell on the child because the safety chain was not properly fitted. On the basis of information provided by the ticket inspector, first aid was arranged at Kovilpatti railway station. During examination, it was found that the boy needed stitches and medical attention."

The child's mother was asked to take him to the government hospital at Kovilpatti but she refused to deboard at Kovilpatti or Virudhunagar. Later, arrangements were made for an ambulance at Madurai railway station. After which, the family deboarded at Madurai railway station and went to the hospital with the help of the Railway Police.

On inspection, it was found that there was no technical fault and the accident happened because the safety chain of the middle berth was not properly secured.

The Madurai Railway Division has always prioritised passenger safety and provides 24-hour medical assistance, the press statement said. A total of 193 cases have been disposed of this financial year alone and the Madurai Railway Division is committed to continuously improving the service and safety of train passengers, it added.

