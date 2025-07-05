ETV Bharat / state

TN: Boosting Rural Entrepreneurship, NIFTEM–T's Incubation Centre Leads The Way

TN: Boosting Rural Entrepreneurship: NIFTEM–T’s Incubation Centre Leads The Way
NIFTEM–T Incubation Centre in Thanjavur (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 5, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST

Thanjavur: In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, is emerging as a game changer in India's food processing sector.

The Institute's state-of-the-art Food Incubation Centre is helping entrepreneurs, start-ups and self-help groups transform innovative food ideas into market-ready products.

Aldrin, Owner of New Mami's Food Products said," I have started a company, a readymade chapati and puri making company. Its name is New Mami's Food Products. In that, we are manufacturing readymade chapati and puris".

From fruit juices to ice creams, chocolates to bakery items, and traditional staples like rice and millet, entrepreneurs are making it all here. The centre houses multiple processing lines, giving entrepreneurs access to high-end infrastructure without massive investments.

According to Panchapakesan S, Professor & Coordinator for the PMFE Scheme at Sastra University, "We are sensitising people to come over here, to make use of this facility. This is a rural-oriented area, and a lot of people are into agriculture. So we request them to bring the raw material, make use of this incubation centre and get the final product with a paltry sum of rupees. We make some charges".

The centre also conducts rigorous quality testing to ensure that every product meets the highest safety and quality standards — preparing them for both domestic and international markets. By bridging the gap between traditional knowledge and modern technology, NIFTEM-T’s incubation centre is not just building businesses — it’s building dreams, one product at a time. (With PTI inputs).
