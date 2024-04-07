Tamil Nadu: Bomb Threat to BJP Candidate's Medical College in Velappanchavadi

Tiruvallur/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A medical college founded by a BJP candidate who is contesting from the Vellore constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024, received a bomb threat on Saturday, April 6.

In the letter that was founded on the premises of ACS Medical College and Hospital, Velappanchavadi, it warned of a bomb explosion if Rs 1 crore was not paid in cash within 24 hours. The hospital is founded by AC Shanmugam, a BJP candidate contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024, commencing April 19.

The employees, shocked and scared, immediately lodged a complaint at the Thiruverkadu Police Station urging the police to take steps to assure their safety and security.

Following this, police informed the bomb experts, who arrived at the Avadi Police Commissioner's office along with a sniffer dog. They then conducted a search at the parking lot and several spots on the medical college campus, to detect bombs, if any.

The bomb experts confirmed the presence of no explosives after a long search. They assumed it to be a hoax call and left thereafter. The Tiruverkadu police, in its investigation, said that the letter was sent to the medical college by post from the Vellore district in Lakshmanan's name.

Police are investigating if the letter was sent because the founder of the college is a BJP candidate contesting for the Lok Sabha Election. They have been presuming that the letter was sent to threaten the poll candidate as someone might have had personal enmity with the cadre. Police are also investigating if there were other reasons for the threatening letter.