ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Board Exam Results Declared, Female Students Outshine Males with 94.53% Pass Rate

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Board Exam Results Declared, Female Students Outshine Males with 94.53% Pass Rate
Representative Image(File Photo- ETV Bharat)

The Tamil Nadu State Board's class 10 public examination results showed a pass percentage of 91.55, with Ariyalur district leading the way. Out of 8,94,264 students, 4,22,591 females and 3,96,152 males passed.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Director of Government Examinations, Sethu Rama Varma on Friday declared the results of the class 10 public examination of the Tamil Nadu State Board. The examinations were held from March 26 to April 8 for students studying in the state curriculum across 12,625 higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The pass percentage for the 10th standard general examination was 97.31, in Ariyalur district, which secured the top position. Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari, and Trichy followed suit, while Vellore district had the lowest pass percentage at 82.07. Chennai ranked 30th in the state with a pass percentage of 88.21.

Out of the total 8,94,264 students who appeared for the examination, 4,22,591 female students and 3,96,152 male students passed. The pass percentage stood at 94.53 for female students and 88.58 for male students, with an overall pass percentage of 91.55.

Sethu Rama Varma highlighted that, as in previous years, a higher percentage of female students (5.95%) passed compared to male students. In the previous year's examination, out of 9,14,320 students who took the exam, 8,35,614 passed, with a pass percentage of 91.39.

Notably, all students from 4,105 schools achieved a 100% pass rate. Similarly, all students from 1,364 government schools passed. Pass percentages varied across school types, with government schools at 87.90, government-aided schools at 91.77, private self-financing schools at 97.43, bi-sex schools at 91.93, girls' schools at 93.80, and boys' schools at 83.17.

Meanwhile, students who did not pass the examination or did not appear for it will have the opportunity for a re-examination starting on July 2. The timetable will be published soon, allowing schools to download provisional score certificates on May 13 and apply for re-scrutiny of answer sheets from May 15 to 20.

Read More

  1. ICSE ISC Results: 99.47% Students Pass In Class 10th, 98.19 Pass Percentage In Class 12th
  2. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results Likely to Be Announced After May 20: Board Officials

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU BOARDS RESULTTAMIL NADU 10TH BOARDTAMIL NADU 10TH TOPPERTAMIL NADU BOARDS RESULT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.