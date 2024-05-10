Tamil Nadu Board Exam Results Declared, Female Students Outshine Males with 94.53% Pass Rate

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Director of Government Examinations, Sethu Rama Varma on Friday declared the results of the class 10 public examination of the Tamil Nadu State Board. The examinations were held from March 26 to April 8 for students studying in the state curriculum across 12,625 higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The pass percentage for the 10th standard general examination was 97.31, in Ariyalur district, which secured the top position. Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari, and Trichy followed suit, while Vellore district had the lowest pass percentage at 82.07. Chennai ranked 30th in the state with a pass percentage of 88.21.

Out of the total 8,94,264 students who appeared for the examination, 4,22,591 female students and 3,96,152 male students passed. The pass percentage stood at 94.53 for female students and 88.58 for male students, with an overall pass percentage of 91.55.

Sethu Rama Varma highlighted that, as in previous years, a higher percentage of female students (5.95%) passed compared to male students. In the previous year's examination, out of 9,14,320 students who took the exam, 8,35,614 passed, with a pass percentage of 91.39.

Notably, all students from 4,105 schools achieved a 100% pass rate. Similarly, all students from 1,364 government schools passed. Pass percentages varied across school types, with government schools at 87.90, government-aided schools at 91.77, private self-financing schools at 97.43, bi-sex schools at 91.93, girls' schools at 93.80, and boys' schools at 83.17.

Meanwhile, students who did not pass the examination or did not appear for it will have the opportunity for a re-examination starting on July 2. The timetable will be published soon, allowing schools to download provisional score certificates on May 13 and apply for re-scrutiny of answer sheets from May 15 to 20.