ETV Bharat / state

'Avaniyapuram Jallikattu' Begins, Tractor, Car On Prize List

Madurai: The popular Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, bull taming sport, commenced here on Tuesday on the day of the harvest festival 'Pongal,' and the owner of the bull to be adjudged the best will get a tractor, and the outstanding bull tamer is set to get a car.

As the bulls, smeared with sandal paste, leapt out of the 'Vadivasal,' the entrance to the sporting arena from the enclosure for animals, enthusiastic young men one after the other tried their best to get a hold of the bull's hump.

Over 1,000 bulls and 900 men are set to take part in the event. Prizes include tractor and car and police have made elaborate security arrangements.