Tamil Nadu Attracted Investments Rs 10 Lakh Crore Since DMK Assumed Office In 2021: CM MK Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stain embarked on a week-long trip to Germany and the United Kingdom on Saturday.

The Chief Minister talked to mediapersons at the airport here and said the objective of his trip is to attract new industrial investments in Tamil Nadu and signing fresh MoUs.

"Since the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam assumed office in 2021, we have attracted investments worth Rs 10,62,752 crore through 922 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). This has created 32,81,032 jobs. Many of these projects are already nearing completion and several companies have already begun production," he said.

Stalin said during his foreign visits, he has always presented Tamil Nadu as a peaceful state, a state with skilled youth, and a state that encourages opportunities - all because of the Dravidian model of governance. The Chief Minister said so far, he has travelled to five countries the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Spain, Singapore, and the United States of America.

"During my visit to the US, 19 MoUs were signed. Similarly, three MoUs were signed during my trip to Spain, seven during Japan visit, six during UAE and one during Singapore," he said.

Stalin said altogether, 36 MoUs were signed during the visits, ensuring employment for 30,037 persons, bringing in investments worth Rs.18,498 crore to Tamil Nadu. Out of the 36 agreements, 23 projects are already at various stages of implementation. "In continuation of this, I am now travelling to Germany and the United Kingdom. I have already directed that press releases regarding the MoUs signed there will be shared with you, and upon my return, I will meet you again and explain the details in full," he said.

The Chief Minister said on September 4, at Oxford University, during the "Self-Respect Movement Centenary Conference," he will unveil the portrait of great rationalist, Thanthai Periyar. On being asked whether foreign trips really bring benefits to Tamil Nadu as AIADMK continues to criticize such trips, he said even Palaniswami, as Leader of Opposition, has criticized the initiatives. "In his opinion, such trips must be like the ones he undertook during his tenure. The agreements I am signing are all being implemented - and have already begun to take effect, he said.

Further, on being asked whether there a possibility of new parties joining the DMK alliance with around seven months to go for Assembly elections in the state, Stalin said whether new parties join the alliance or not, new voters are steadily moving towards the DMK.

On whether the Election Commission will operate in Tamil Nadu the way it is doing in Bihar, he said,"No matter what conspiracies are attempted, Tamil Nadu has the strength to overcome them. Even in Bihar, what the Election Commission desired did not fully materialize. I speak from personal experience - in fact, the Commission's actions there only helped to awaken people."

On his views on the C-Voter opinion poll, he said regardless of what opinion polls state, the DMK alliance will secure a massive victory that will surpass all such predictions. "There is absolutely no doubt on it," he said. On his silence on actor Vijay's foray into politics, he said there is no need to comment on the matter.

On Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK)'s declaration that it will be the direct rival to DMK in 2026, he said, "Instead of words, we must demonstrate our strength through action".