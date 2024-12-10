ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Session: Heated Exchange Over Adani Group Allegations

Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a heated exchange over Adani Group allegations.

File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (ANI)
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly witnessed a heated exchange today when a member of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), G.K. Mani, raised questions about the alleged involvement of the Tamil Nadu government in a US court case against the Adani Group.

In the Question and Answer session, Mani questioned if the Tamil Nadu government had any connection to the case, which had been filed in a US court. He alleged that the Adani Group had made substantial investments in Tamil Nadu and that there were irregularities in solar power contracts.

Responding to these allegations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin refuted all claims, stating that neither he nor the state government had any connections with the Adani Group.

He challenged the PMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to raise these issues in the Parliament, where a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group had been demanded by opposition parties.

Stalin further emphasised that the Tamil Nadu government was committed to transparency and good governance and that there was no truth to the allegations made against it.

Dissatisfied with the Chief Minister's response, PMK members staged a walkout from the Assembly. Speaking to reporters after the walkout, GK Mani expressed disappointment with the Chief Minister's response and reiterated the party's demand for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Relief for Flood-Affected Areas

The PMK also raised concerns about the relief measures provided to the people affected by recent floods in northern Tamil Nadu. PMK MLA GK Mani highlighted that while the government provided ₹5000 and ₹6000 to affected families in southern Tamil Nadu during floods, only ₹2000 per ration card was offered to those in the northern regions.

