Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution asking the BJP-led NDA government to withdraw The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 introduced in Lok Sabha, on Thursday.
Tamil Nadu Assembly Resolution Asks BJP-led NDA To Withdraw Waqf Amendment Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha
Citing the responsibility of elected governments to maintain communal harmony, the southern state urged the union government to withdraw the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.
File- Chief Minister MK Stalin speaking in Tamil Nadu Assembly (ETV Bharat/DIPR)
