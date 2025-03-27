ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Assembly Resolution Asks BJP-led NDA To Withdraw Waqf Amendment Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha

Citing the responsibility of elected governments to maintain communal harmony, the southern state urged the union government to withdraw the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution asking the BJP-led NDA government to withdraw The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 introduced in Lok Sabha, on Thursday.
File- Chief Minister MK Stalin speaking in Tamil Nadu Assembly (ETV Bharat/DIPR)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 12:02 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution asking the BJP-led NDA government to withdraw The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 introduced in Lok Sabha, on Thursday.

