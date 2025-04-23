Tamil Nadu Assembly Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Offers Support For Victims' Families

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly observed a moment of silence on Thursday in memory of the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

The attack, targeted at innocent tourists in the Pahalgam, has sent shockwaves across the country. Speaking under Rule 110, Chief Minister MK Stalin strongly condemned the incident, describing it as an inhuman act of terror. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Such atrocities have no place in a democratic society,” he said.

The Chief Minister said some of those affected are from Tamil Nadu. In response, a 24x7 help desk has been established at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi to assist the affected families. Stalin said he has directed the Commissioner of Tamil Nadu House to coordinate with Jammu and Kashmir police and provide necessary support to the victims' next of kin.

"To oversee relief efforts, Pudukkottai Additional Collector Aftab Rasool has been sent to Pahalgam. He will ensure that injured Tamil residents receive medical attention and are safely brought back to the state," the Chief Minister said. Stalin drew parallels with previous tragic incidents such as the 2017 Amarnath attack and the 2019 Pulwama blast, stating the recent attack is part of a disturbing pattern of violence that must be dealt with firmly.

Leaders cutting across party lines echoed the Chief Minister’s sentiments. Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the attack and urged the government to ensure proper treatment for the injured. TNCC President Selvaperunthagai called for decisive military action to prevent such incidents in future. BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran expressed his condolences and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. Other legislators, including representatives from regional parties, also condemned the attack, emphasizing communal harmony and swift justice.