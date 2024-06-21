ETV Bharat / state

TN Assembly: AIADMK Members Evicted for the Day; Tried to Raise Hooch Tragedy, Says Palaniswami

author img

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

AIADMK members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly were evicted after attempting to discuss the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy during Question Hour, which violated House rules. Speaker M Appavu ordered their removal as they persisted, leading to the opposition party being barred from the day's proceedings.

TN Assembly: AIADMK Members Evicted for the Day; Tried to Raise Hooch Tragedy, Says Palaniswami
Heavy Police presence on the premises of State Assembly in Chennai. (Screengrab from ANI video on x)

Chennai: The AIADMK members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly were evicted en masse on Friday after the main opposition tried to raise some issues during the Question Hour. Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami later said the party wanted to raise the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has left "50 people dead", but was denied permission. He described the eviction as a "murder of democracy."

Speaker M Appavu said the AIADMK members wanted to raise an issue during the Question Hour, which was against the House rules. Members were free to raise issues during the Zero Hour, only after the completion of Question Hour, he added.

As the AIADMK members were unrelenting in their demand, the Speaker ordered their eviction and ruled the opposition party legislators could not attend the proceedings for the day. Later, addressing the media, Palaniswami said he wanted to flag the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which he said has left "50 persons dead." The opposition party MLAs, including Palaniswami, came to the Assembly wearing black shirts.

