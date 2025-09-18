ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Archives Preserving 400 Million Documents, Some Over 300 Years Old: Ponmudy

Chennai: Tamil Nadu higher education minister K Ponmudy on Thursday announced that the Tamil Nadu Archives is preserving more than 400 million documents, some dating back to more than 300 years. These priceless records are being conserved using Japanese Tissue Method and digitisation techniques, he said.

The minister inaugurated the 50th golden jubilee conference of the National Archivists Committee at Kotturpuram in Chennai by lighting the traditional lamp. On the occasion, he also launched the official website of the Tamil Nadu Archives (www.digitamilnaduarchives.tn.gov.in) and released two books titled “Revolts Against British Rule in Tamil Nadu and Supreme Sacrifices Prior to 1857 AD” and “The Four Mysore Wars and the Conquests of Tamil Nadu.”

Addressing the gathering, the minister emphasised the importance of preserving history, saying, “A nation that values and remembers its history can achieve the highest position in the world. Archives are the backbone of government administration. From ancient inscriptions to colonial records, archives safeguard the heritage of governance.”

Tracing its legacy, he said the Tamil Nadu Archives, functioning since 1805, is one of the oldest in India. It was renamed as the Tamil Nadu Archives in 1968, and in 1972, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi established the Tamil Nadu Historical Research Society.