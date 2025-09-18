Tamil Nadu Archives Preserving 400 Million Documents, Some Over 300 Years Old: Ponmudy
Functioning since 1805, Tamil Nadu Archives, is one of the oldest in India. State government had allotted Rs 10 crore for the conservation initiative.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 5:22 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu higher education minister K Ponmudy on Thursday announced that the Tamil Nadu Archives is preserving more than 400 million documents, some dating back to more than 300 years. These priceless records are being conserved using Japanese Tissue Method and digitisation techniques, he said.
The minister inaugurated the 50th golden jubilee conference of the National Archivists Committee at Kotturpuram in Chennai by lighting the traditional lamp. On the occasion, he also launched the official website of the Tamil Nadu Archives (www.digitamilnaduarchives.tn.gov.in) and released two books titled “Revolts Against British Rule in Tamil Nadu and Supreme Sacrifices Prior to 1857 AD” and “The Four Mysore Wars and the Conquests of Tamil Nadu.”
Addressing the gathering, the minister emphasised the importance of preserving history, saying, “A nation that values and remembers its history can achieve the highest position in the world. Archives are the backbone of government administration. From ancient inscriptions to colonial records, archives safeguard the heritage of governance.”
Tracing its legacy, he said the Tamil Nadu Archives, functioning since 1805, is one of the oldest in India. It was renamed as the Tamil Nadu Archives in 1968, and in 1972, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi established the Tamil Nadu Historical Research Society.
The minister further said that all departmental records are systematically catalogued and preserved by the Archives. "Currently, it safeguards more than 400 million documents dating back to over three centuries. Conservation efforts are being carried out through the Japanese Tissue Method, for which Rs 10 crore has been allotted. Digitisation of records is also underway," the minister added.
He highlighted that researchers and scholars across the state make extensive use of these records, which include historic documents related to freedom fighters such as Puli Thevar and Veerapandiya Kattabomman, who fought against British rule.
The programme was attended by Sanjay Rastogi, director general of the National Archives of India, higher education secretary Shankar, principal secretary of Tamil Nadu Archives Har Sahay Meena, archivists from 15 states and 5 Union Territories, along with historians and research scholars.
Also Read