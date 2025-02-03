Chennai: Police Dismiss Fire Incident at IPS Officer's Office As Accidental; Sabotage Ruled Out

Chennai: A detailed investigation into a fire incident at the office of a senior IPS officer in Chennai has concluded that the blaze was accidental, dismissing earlier allegations of sabotage and a threat to the officer's life.

Kalpana Nayak, IPS, Additional Director General of Police and Member of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), had earlier reported a fire at her Egmore office on July 28, 2024. In a letter to the Director General of Police and the Chennai City Police Commissioner on August 14, 2024, she expressed suspicion of foul play and claimed her life was in danger.

The Chennai City Police immediately launched an investigation. The case was registered at the F2 Egmore Police Station, and the investigation was subsequently transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB). The Additional DCP, CCB-I, led the inquiry, which involved recording statements from 31 witnesses and consulting experts from forensic science, fire services, and the electrical department.

The forensic report has now concluded that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the electrical wiring. Crucially, the report also confirmed the absence of any flammable substances such as petrol or diesel, effectively ruling out arson. Thin layer chromatography and gas chromatography tests were conducted to reach this conclusion.

Based on the comprehensive investigation and expert reports, the police have determined that there was no deliberate act of arson and no evidence to support Nayak's claims of a threat to her life. The fire incident is now considered closed, with the investigation pointing definitively to an accidental electrical fault. This clarification comes after news reports about the officer's allegations circulated, prompting the police to release a detailed account of their findings.