Chennai: Actor Srikanth Remanded In Judicial Custody Till July 7 In Drug Case

Chennai: Tamil film actor Srikanth has been remanded in judicial custody until July 7 by the 14th Egmore Court in a case of drug trafficking on Monday night. This follows a broad-based investigation that was conducted into a cocaine racket that was active in Chennai.

Police recently arrested Pradeep Kumar (38) of Sankagiri in Salem district and a citizen of Ghana, John, (38) for possession and sale of cocaine. Officials confiscated 11 grams of the drug from the pair. In his statement during interrogation, Pradeep admitted to having bought the drug from Jerryk, a Nigerian citizen, and John, a citizen of Ghana.

Pradeep allegedly sold the drugs to multiple people in Chennai, including Prasad, a former AIADMK functionary in Chennai. John revealed that he had supplied narcotics to several members of the film industry, including actors and actresses. Among the names that surfaced was actor Srikanth. Srikanth was also summoned by the Nungambakkam Narcotics Intelligence Police on June 23 for questioning.

Officials said that Srikanth denied using drugs and fully cooperated with the investigators. He was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital for a medical test, and his residence in the Lake Area near Valluvar Kottam was also searched. Police sources confirmed that no illegal substances were found at his home during a thorough search.

However, results from a blood test allegedly confirmed traces of cocaine use. According to medical experts, cocaine can remain detectable in the bloodstream for up to 45 days after consumption. Based on the reports, the police arrested Srikanth and presented him before Judge Dayalan late on Monday at 11.30 pm. The judge ordered his remand till July 7.