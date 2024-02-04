Tamil Nadu: 23 Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): Sri Lankan Navy arrested 23 fishermen and seized two powerboats in the Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

The action was triggered by allegations of illegal catching of fish across the border.

The fishermen were nabbed while they were fishing in the middle of the sea in the border area of the Kangesan Sea (Northern region of Sri Lanka).

Officials of the Sri Lankan Navy on a patrol, arrested them claiming that they had caught fish beyond the border.

The Sri Lankan Navy will take the nabbed men to the Kankesanthurai navy camp (fishing division and resort hub of the Jaffna District) for questioning, the sources said.

As per the FIR, since they have been arrested from the Rameswaram area, fishermen of that area have appealed to the Lankan navy to release them.