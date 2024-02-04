Loading...

Tamil Nadu: 23 Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

23 Rameswaram fishermen were arrested and 2 Powerboats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing across the border.

23 Rameswaram fishermen were arrested and 2 Powerboats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing across the border.

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): Sri Lankan Navy arrested 23 fishermen and seized two powerboats in the Ramanathapuram district on Sunday.

The action was triggered by allegations of illegal catching of fish across the border.

The fishermen were nabbed while they were fishing in the middle of the sea in the border area of the Kangesan Sea (Northern region of Sri Lanka).

Officials of the Sri Lankan Navy on a patrol, arrested them claiming that they had caught fish beyond the border.

The Sri Lankan Navy will take the nabbed men to the Kankesanthurai navy camp (fishing division and resort hub of the Jaffna District) for questioning, the sources said.

As per the FIR, since they have been arrested from the Rameswaram area, fishermen of that area have appealed to the Lankan navy to release them.

Read More

  1. Sri Lankan Navy detains 6 Indian fishermen; second incident within a week
  2. Lankan Naval attacks on Indian fishers increased under Modi's tenure: TN CM Stalin

TAGGED:

Tamil NaduSri Lankan Navy

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.