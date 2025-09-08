ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: 17 Foreign Companies Mulling To Leave Are Now Set To Expand Footprint In State After My Visit, Says Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin harped on having signed 33 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), attracting investments worth Rs. 15,516 crores and generating 17,613 jobs, terming his trip to Germany and the United Kingdom as "a massive success".

The DMK patriarch touched down in the state capital during the small hours.

Addressing the media after arriving in Chennai, at the airport, he said 10 new companies have reposed their trust in Tamil Nadu to set up industries. "Six institutions in higher education and small-scale industry sectors are joining hands with us for collaborative efforts," stated Stalin, adding, "Seventeen existing companies have decided not to shift to other states but instead to expand their operations within Tamil Nadu itself."

He thanked the Industries Minister Thambi T R B Rajaa for coordinating and executing this trip and stated that throughout this trip, "Minister Rajaa has proven himself to be a dynamic Industries Minister."

In his speech, he said that this trip stands as the culmination of all his foreign visits over the past four and a half years. "I am happy to share that this trip alone has attracted the highest volume of investments compared to any of my previous foreign visits. It was not just a successful trip-it was also a proud one. You yourselves would have seen it clearly," said Stalin, adding that the opposition parties were unable to tolerate his trip as he had ensured hefty investments for the state. He added, "That is why they sarcastically ask, 'Why go abroad for this? Isn't it enough to meet companies here?' My answer to them is this: At the Investors' Meet in Germany, when I highlighted Tamil Nadu, many investors said, 'Only now do we realize the immense potential of Tamil Nadu. Until now, it was another state that proudly projected its potential.' From now on, surely more investors will turn towards Tamil Nadu."

On being asked about Edappadi Palaniswami's criticism about his foreign trip being more for his own investments than for the state's, Stalin replied, "In a way, he has twisted the truth. As far as I am concerned, I can say this-I have invested in self-respect principles and returned. I have invested in keeping alive Thanthai Periyar's ideals in that country. That is the truth. Perhaps that is what he meant."

Stalin also said that the meetings with ministers in other countries were beyond business, as they strengthened the bond between Tamil Nadu and the countries that he visited, saying, "It is important that I, as Chief Minister, personally explain to them Tamil Nadu's strengths-its skilled workforce, infrastructure, transparent governance, and policy incentives. Beyond the agreements already signed, these meetings have also assured us that many more investments will flow into Tamil Nadu."

He also emphasised the importance of bringing fresh investments, and said, "Companies may already be present in Tamil Nadu, but that does not automatically mean they will launch their new projects here. It is only when I personally meet and persuade the top executives that they commit to bringing fresh investments into Tamil Nadu. That is why such visits are essential."