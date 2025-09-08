Tamil Nadu: 17 Foreign Companies Mulling To Leave Are Now Set To Expand Footprint In State After My Visit, Says Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin reeled out details of his 'satisfactory' trip to Germany and the United Kingdom to lure more investments to Tamil Nadu.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST
Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin harped on having signed 33 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), attracting investments worth Rs. 15,516 crores and generating 17,613 jobs, terming his trip to Germany and the United Kingdom as "a massive success".
The DMK patriarch touched down in the state capital during the small hours.
Addressing the media after arriving in Chennai, at the airport, he said 10 new companies have reposed their trust in Tamil Nadu to set up industries. "Six institutions in higher education and small-scale industry sectors are joining hands with us for collaborative efforts," stated Stalin, adding, "Seventeen existing companies have decided not to shift to other states but instead to expand their operations within Tamil Nadu itself."
He thanked the Industries Minister Thambi T R B Rajaa for coordinating and executing this trip and stated that throughout this trip, "Minister Rajaa has proven himself to be a dynamic Industries Minister."
In his speech, he said that this trip stands as the culmination of all his foreign visits over the past four and a half years. "I am happy to share that this trip alone has attracted the highest volume of investments compared to any of my previous foreign visits. It was not just a successful trip-it was also a proud one. You yourselves would have seen it clearly," said Stalin, adding that the opposition parties were unable to tolerate his trip as he had ensured hefty investments for the state. He added, "That is why they sarcastically ask, 'Why go abroad for this? Isn't it enough to meet companies here?' My answer to them is this: At the Investors' Meet in Germany, when I highlighted Tamil Nadu, many investors said, 'Only now do we realize the immense potential of Tamil Nadu. Until now, it was another state that proudly projected its potential.' From now on, surely more investors will turn towards Tamil Nadu."
On being asked about Edappadi Palaniswami's criticism about his foreign trip being more for his own investments than for the state's, Stalin replied, "In a way, he has twisted the truth. As far as I am concerned, I can say this-I have invested in self-respect principles and returned. I have invested in keeping alive Thanthai Periyar's ideals in that country. That is the truth. Perhaps that is what he meant."
Stalin also said that the meetings with ministers in other countries were beyond business, as they strengthened the bond between Tamil Nadu and the countries that he visited, saying, "It is important that I, as Chief Minister, personally explain to them Tamil Nadu's strengths-its skilled workforce, infrastructure, transparent governance, and policy incentives. Beyond the agreements already signed, these meetings have also assured us that many more investments will flow into Tamil Nadu."
He also emphasised the importance of bringing fresh investments, and said, "Companies may already be present in Tamil Nadu, but that does not automatically mean they will launch their new projects here. It is only when I personally meet and persuade the top executives that they commit to bringing fresh investments into Tamil Nadu. That is why such visits are essential."
Stalin also shared that he would be inaugurating the automated lane facility and workers' hostel at the Delta Electronics Plant, which is worth Rs. 2000 crores, apart from laying the foundation for new factories, to the tune of Rs. 1100 crores of investments. He also announced an investors' meet to be conducted in Hosur, like the one held recently in Thoothukudi. The Hosur investors' meet is expected to bring in thousands of crores of investments in the state.
Talking about the Tamil diaspora and Tamil pride, he stated that it was a moment of pride for him to have unveiled a portrait of Thanthai Periyar at the thousand-year-old, world-renowned Oxford University, and said, "I also addressed gatherings of the Tamil diaspora, interacted with students of SOAS University about the Dravidian Model, and visited places of great significance such as the memorial of philosopher Karl Marx, the residence of legal luminary Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the statue of Thiruvalluvar, and the memorial of Tamil scholar G.U. Pope."
He stated that this trip was personally unforgettable for him "as the grandson of Periyar, as a leader of the Dravidian movement, and as a Tamilan with self-respect."
In a reply to a question on whether Tamils abroad would be willing to invest in the state, he stated, "After I met them, it is clear that they are immensely interested in it. As I have already said clearly, they are extremely eager and competing among themselves to invest here. We saw this enthusiasm directly."
He declined to answer a question on AIADMK senior leader K A Sengottaiyan being stripped of his party responsibilities, and shot back saying, "We are currently talking about constructive matters here, and this question is provocative in nature".
