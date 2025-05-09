Tamil Nadu 12th Class Public Exam Toppers Praise Teachers, Include A Grocery Shop Owner's Son

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu 12th class public examination results were published today and Oviyanjali, a student from Dindigul district, and Rahul, a student from Tiruppur, have secured 599 marks out of 600 and have topped the state level.
Both Oviyanjali and Rahul attributed the reasons for their success to their school teachers.
A student of Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Palani, Oviyanjali, talking to the media said: “teachers are the backbone of my success. All credit goes to them as they did everything, I needed.”
Oviyanjali scored 100% marks in Tamil, Accountancy, Commerce, Economics, and Computer Applications. Only in English she scored 99 marks.
Among the boys, Rahul a student from Tiruppur, secured 599 marks out of 600 and have topped the state level.
Rahul scored 599 marks, including 99 marks in English alone and 100 marks in five other subjects.
Oviyanjali narrated that she had been studying in this same school since Lower KG. After scoring first in class 10th and 11th, she now stood first in 12th public exam.
She went on to add: “It was only with full cooperation of the teachers that I was able to reach this point. I want to work in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Therefore, I am going to attempt the competitive examinations," she said.
Rahul talking to the media persons about his scores, said, "I was able to get these scores because I studied with the guidance of the school teachers. If you study with passion, you can definitely succeed."
“All the teachers and non-teaching staff at the school were supportive of me. I think that is the reason for my success. Next, I am going to specialize in Auditing," he said.
The principal of private school in Palladam, Hemalatha, felicitated student Rahul by presenting him with a gold ring and shawl.
Rahul’s father Chidambaram is from the Buddharachal area near Palladam, Tiruppur. He runs a grocery shop.
12th class public examination was held across Tamil Nadu from March 3rd to 25th. A total of 7,92,494 students appeared for the examination out of which 3,73,178 were male students and 4,19,316 female students. appeared for the exam.
The exam results were out today. According to the results, 7,53,142 candidates (95.03%) have passed. The rate of success for boys was 93.16 percent and that of girls was 96.70 percent.