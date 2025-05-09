ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu 12th Class Public Exam Toppers Praise Teachers, Include A Grocery Shop Owner's Son

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu 12th class public examination results were published today and Oviyanjali, a student from Dindigul district, and Rahul, a student from Tiruppur, have secured 599 marks out of 600 and have topped the state level.

Both Oviyanjali and Rahul attributed the reasons for their success to their school teachers.

A student of Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Palani, Oviyanjali, talking to the media said: “teachers are the backbone of my success. All credit goes to them as they did everything, I needed.”

Oviyanjali scored 100% marks in Tamil, Accountancy, Commerce, Economics, and Computer Applications. Only in English she scored 99 marks.

Among the boys, Rahul a student from Tiruppur, secured 599 marks out of 600 and have topped the state level.

Rahul scored 599 marks, including 99 marks in English alone and 100 marks in five other subjects.