Tamil Actor Vishal Faints During Koothandavar Temple Chithirai Festival; Transgender Community Adds To Festival Colour

Kallakurichi: Tamil film actor Vishal fainted on stage during the Koothandavar Temple Chithirai festival on Sunday. He had to be rushed to the hospital. There have been speculations about his failing health for some time.

Participation from the transgender community added a lot of colour to the beauty pageant contest held at Koothandavar Temple in Kallakurichi. Not only did the community members take to the ramp but they also regaled the audience with songs.

The Koothandavar Temple Chithirai festival is held at Koovagam village near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi district and is quite popular in Tamil Nadu. It also attracts visitors from other states and even abroad. The beauty pageant contest that has women and transgender community members as participants is one of the most popular events at the festival. It is an event where the transgender community gets a stage to showcase their talent. It is also a venue where their beauty is recognized.

Participating in the 'Miss Koovagam 2025' beauty pageant, the members of the transgender community displayed colourful outfits that were tastefully designed. The programme took off with the first Kalaimamani award-winning transgender Selvi Gopika regaling the audience with the song 'Raasave Unna Kaanatha Nenju'.

This was followed by the transgender dancers enrolled with Ponni Master's dance troupe presenting Bharatnatyam that captivated the audience. This was followed by the cat walk to select ‘Miss Transgender’ for 2025. It was a sight to see the participants walking down the ramp brimming with confidence.

It was a three round contest where Sakthi from Thoothukudi won the first prize, Jenya from Chennai won the second and Vibhasha Mohan won the third prize.

Vishal’s presence at the event had made it high profile. He motivated the transgender community saying, “I will always stand by the transgender community. If anyone asks, tell them that you have a brother by the name of Vishal. The community should continue to move ahead on the path of progress.”

Just when the community members were taking selfies with him, the actor fainted causing a commotion. The Police personnel and the bouncers present at the spot took him to the hospital from where he went home after receiving treatment. It was during the recent promotion of the film ‘Madagajaraja’ that Vishal’s ill health was first noticed and this has led to various speculations. The event was also attended by former minister K Ponmudi.