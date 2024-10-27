Talks On To Boost Tourism In Jaisalmer On Lines Of Southern France's Carcassonne City

Jaisalmer: On the initiative of former Maharawal of Jaisalmer, Chaitanyaraj Singh, efforts are on to promote tourism in the golden city on the lines of Carcassonne, a hilltop town in southern France's Languedoc area.
A programme was held to discuss tourism prospects in Jaisalmer and Carcassonne. On Singh's invitation, Deputy Mayor of Carcassonne city, John Louis, led delegation comprising representative of Tuning and International Economic Affairs of United Nation reached Jaisalmer.
The programme was based on the "Tuning and Cities" concept of the United Nation. On the occasion, discussions were held on many issues, including promotion of tourism through joint efforts of both the cities, preservation of architecture and cultural heritage, cleanliness and waste management, water conservation and preparation of master plan of the fort and the city.
It has been decided that the local administration of Carcassonne and Jaisalmer will work together on many fronts. Carcassonne city is an important destination from tourism point of view, registering over four million tourists every year. The city is known for La Cite, a medieval citadel, its watchtowers and double-walled fortifications. Jaisalmer and Carcassonne cities have many similarities, particularly in their history and architecture.
The programme was also attended by Jaisalmer Municipal Council Commissioner Lajpal Singh Sodha, Assistant Engineer of Jaisalmer UIT Ravi Roy and several other dignitaries of the city.
Speaking at the programme held at Harrajji's palace of Sonar Durg, Deputy Mayor of Carcassonne John Louis shared his experiences while explaining the similarities between his city and Jaisalmer. Former Maharawal Chaitanyaraj Singh and the delegation discussed about promoting tourism in both the cities.
Jaisalmer guide Gajendra Shankar Sharma informed the Deputy Mayor and the members accompanying him about the history of Jaisalmer in French and also translated former Maharawal Chaitanyaraj Singh's speech.
Jaisalmer Fort Museum Trust director Devendra Pratap Singh said the programme will prove fruitful in many ways, particularly for promoting tourism in Jaisalmer and preserving the rich culture and heritage of the city. Former Maharawal Chaitanyaraj Singh has also been given the title of Honorary Citizen of Carcassonne city.
Read more