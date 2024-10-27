ETV Bharat / state

Talks On To Boost Tourism In Jaisalmer On Lines Of Southern France's Carcassonne City

Jaisalmer: On the initiative of former Maharawal of Jaisalmer, Chaitanyaraj Singh, efforts are on to promote tourism in the golden city on the lines of Carcassonne, a hilltop town in southern France's Languedoc area.

A programme was held to discuss tourism prospects in Jaisalmer and Carcassonne. On Singh's invitation, Deputy Mayor of Carcassonne city, John Louis, led delegation comprising representative of Tuning and International Economic Affairs of United Nation reached Jaisalmer.

The programme was based on the "Tuning and Cities" concept of the United Nation. On the occasion, discussions were held on many issues, including promotion of tourism through joint efforts of both the cities, preservation of architecture and cultural heritage, cleanliness and waste management, water conservation and preparation of master plan of the fort and the city.

It has been decided that the local administration of Carcassonne and Jaisalmer will work together on many fronts. Carcassonne city is an important destination from tourism point of view, registering over four million tourists every year. The city is known for La Cite, a medieval citadel, its watchtowers and double-walled fortifications. Jaisalmer and Carcassonne cities have many similarities, particularly in their history and architecture.