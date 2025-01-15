ETV Bharat / state

Talks On 'Frontier Nagaland Territory' To Be Held Today

ENPO alleged that the eastern Nagaland areas have been neglected in all sectors since the state was created in 1963, and demanded statehood since 2010.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 7:06 AM IST

Kohima: The tripartite talks on the formation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) comprising six eastern districts of the state will be held on Wednesday, officials said.

Naga organisation ENPO, which has been demanding a separate state comprising those six districts, last month said it has “temporarily” accepted the Centre’s proposal for a mechanism in which the region will be granted a certain level of autonomy.

The maiden tripartite talks in the state on the matter will be held among representatives of the Centre, state government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) will be held in Chumoukedima district, officials said.

The Centre’s representative A K Mishra reached the state during the day. Alleging that the eastern Nagaland areas have been neglected in all sectors since Nagaland state was created in 1963, the ENPO has been demanding statehood since 2010.

Pressing for its demand, the organisation boycotted the Lok Sabha and Urban Local Body polls this year. The state Cabinet on October 30 deliberated on the pending demand of ENPO, an apex body of the six districts in the eastern region of the state, for the creation of the FNT.

These districts – Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang – are home to eight tribes – Chang, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam, Yimkhiung, Khiamniungan and also a section of Sema.

